Michael Richard commits to LA Tech

Richard, a safety from Edna Karr HS in New Orleans, becomes the 12th commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2023 recruiting class that ranks #1 in Conference USA.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Richard told BleedTechBlue.com, "What really led me to commit was really Coach Veal and Coach Turner. The relationship we’ve built over time is going to last a lifetime..the rest was history after that."

THE FILM