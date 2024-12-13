PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Georgia Southern

Louisiana Tech (7-2) will return home for the first time since November 30th to square-off with Georgia Southern (6-4) on Friday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (45-30 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Georgia Southern HC | Charlie Henry (15-28 in his 2nd season at Georgia Southern)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech ended its 2-game skid with a 69-58 victory over UL-Lafayette on Sunday afternoon.

After the two teams were tied at 34 at the half, Tech limited the Cajuns to only 24 points in the second half to earn the 11-point win.

Daniel Batcho was tremendous yet again with 19 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes of action. The Paris, France native has scored in double-figured in all 10 games this season.

Amaree Abram (12 pts), Kaden Cooper (11 pts), and Sean Newman (10 pts) rounded out the Bulldogs in double-figures in the victory.



Scouting the Eagles

Georgia Southern opened its 2023-2024 season with 12 consecutive losses, so the Eagles are off to a much better start this season at 6-4.

Charlie Henry's team knocked off North Florida 93-91 in overtime in its most recent game on Saturday.

Adante' Holiman leads the Eagles in scoring averaging 15.9 points per game. Holiman has not played in the last three games, so we'll see what his status is for Friday night.

Nakavieon White (12.6 ppg) and Bradley Douglas (10.9 ppg) round out the Georgia Southern players averaging in double-figures scoring.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Georgia Southern on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2024-2025 season.