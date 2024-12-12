Tony Franklin to be named Offensive Coordinator at Louisiana Tech

Tony Franklin will be the new offensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, per BleedTechBlue sources.

---

This will be Franklin's second stint leading the Tech offense after he previously served in the same role for Sonny Dykes from 2010-2012.

In 37 games as the Offensive Coordinator during his first tenure in Ruston, Franklin's offenses averaged 35.9 points per game.

Franklin was at the head of one of the most prolific offenses in NCAA history when the Bulldogs averaged 51.4 points per game in 2012.

QB Colby Cameron (4,147 yards, 31 TDs, 5 INTs), RB Kenneth Dixon (1,229 yards, 28 TDs, RB Ray Holley (1,064 yards, 8 TDs), WR Quinton Patton (104 catches, 1,392 yards, 13 TDs), and WR Myles White (56 catches, 718 yards, 6 TDs) highlighted an offense that scored 50+ points in 8 of 12 games in 2012.

Franklin has been instrumental in coaching numerous top ten offenses throughout his coaching career at the collegiate level and played a significant role in Tim Couch (1999) and Jared Goff (2016) being selected #1 overall in the NFL Draft.

---

Franklin will take over a Tech offense that finished 113th nationally in scoring (22.2 ppg) and 105th nationally in total offense (342.2 ypg) in 2024.

With redshirt sophomore Evan Bullock (1,932 yards passing, 15 TDs, 2 INTs) slated to return at quarterback, Franklin has a solid building block to start with at the most important position on the field.

---

Coaching Experience

1979 - 1996 | High School Coach

1997 - 1999 | Kentucky (RBs)

2000 | Kentucky (OC/QBs)

2003 | NIFL Lexington Horseman (HC/GM)

2006 - 2007 | Troy (OC/QBs)

2008 | Auburn (OC/QBs)

2009 | Middle Tennessee (OC/QBs)

2010 - 2012 | LA Tech (OC/QBs)

2013 - 2015 | Cal (OC/QBs)

2016 - 2020 | Middle Tennessee (OC/QBs)

2022 - 2023 | Army Spring (OC/QBs)

---

