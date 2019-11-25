The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs fell for the second straight week at conference rival UAB. What was once a promising season now seems so lost. Join me on a journey through the four stages of grief for the 2019 Dogs.

Denial:

This was supposed to be the year that the Bulldogs finally brought the C-USA championship game to Joe Alliet Stadium. It felt like all the pieces were in place. The familiar coach, the enigmatic quarterback, the splash defense, the rag tag receivers and the overlooked running back. I can still feel the sense of pride and hope after the Southern Miss game. The rise to that euphoric high was intoxicating. How have they fallen so far? How did they get here? This cannot be reality. The aroma of a 10-win season was in the air. Unfortunately, when the lid was removed from the serving platter, there was nothing but the same meal I have seen every year for a decade. This one with a slightly more bitter sauce drizzled on top.

Anger:

Every year the fans ride the emotional undulations that is Louisiana Tech sports only to be shoved off at the deepest valley. Here they are in the middle of perhaps the deepest yet and they want answers. Someone needs to pay for this. Someone needs to be blamed. How does a program allow it’s starting quarterback to be suspended (out of nowhere) the week before the two biggest games of the year? I know no one is supposed to know the reason for the suspensions, but everyone does and it is not the first time this problem has been an issue. It may not be anyone’s job to babysit players, but if you have knowledge that the players behave like children and are aware such behavior can lead to suspension, which jeopardizes the team, then it is everyone’s job to mitigate that behavior. It was not done and so here you are Tech fans at the end of another disappointing season. Diverted from the tracks of hope to the tune of an all too familiar screeching halt.

Depression:

This is the most relevant stage. Why even care anymore. Do you think Tech athletics has the ability to be different? Are fans holding them to an impossible standard? I don’t know. I really do not know. It is tough to find meaning and hope when all fans ever do is say goodbye to progress. I know they are proud of their team deep down, but it is hard to feel it when the numbness of another wonder blunder has nearly flushed the possibility of the one goal anyone wanted to achieve. This is not just a football issue either. This is systemic. Basketball has seen a decade’s worth of missing out on the NCAA tournament. Baseball can never win when it matters in the post-season. I could go on. I truly don’t believe you are always destined for this reality Tech fans, but right now I know it’s hard to feel like you’re not.

Acceptance:

Maybe this is who Tech is. Maybe you should be ok with that. I am sure there are many programs who would love to have Tech’s resume of success at the D-1 level. 15K at every home game and 8 wins a year is just above mediocre. And maybe that is all you should expect from a department with one of the lowest budgets in G-5. Expect less and never be disappointed.

Overall:

I know there was an actual football game played this weekend, but it is hard to see the X’s and O’s underneath the shadow this season has cast. If it seems like I am rambling, it is because I really have no idea what to say. I have been watching Louisiana Tech sports for a long time and this season really did feel different. I am hurt for the fans that dedicate so much time, energy, emotion and money toward an idea that the Bulldogs can be great one day. I still believe they can and want fans to believe that too, but it is extremely difficult right now. This was so blindsiding and is more than just a few players breaking school rules. It represents the latest in a laundry list of disappointments and I am afraid patience is running out. I know it never will because it is not in the DNA of these fans to give up, but the vision seems further away than ever. This was a big L to take and right now you can deny it, be mad at it, depressed by it or accept it. Any and all are valid.

Whatever process you choose, do it quick because in five days it is time to get back in The Joe and support this team. They are not dead yet. One win and a little magic and this season is back on track. It may not be what was expected, but it is the hand that's dealt and the river card is still un-turned. So you can linger in your grieving process or you can pick yourself up and be a part of the redemption story. I am choosing the latter.