Devin Gandy signs with LA Tech

Gandy, a 6'1, 190-pound wide receiver, will come to Louisiana Tech with one year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Gandy told BleedTechBlue.com, "Ruston just felt like a home away from home. I'm excited to play my last season in a Bulldog uniform."

Gandy comes to Ruston with 68 catches for 892 yards and 5 touchdowns in his career.

