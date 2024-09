Louisiana Tech (1-0) earned its first win of the 2024 season with a 25-17 defeat of Nicholls (0-1) on Saturday night.

Although the offense turned it over five times, Tech's defense was dynamite throughout the evening limiting the Colonels to 200 totals yards.

Marlion Jackson (91.7) and J'Dan Burnett (78) were the highest graded players on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, per Pro Football Focus.

Let's dive in.