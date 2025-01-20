Trey Kukuk commits to LA Tech

Kukuk, a dual-threat quarterback, plays his junior college football at Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, CA.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Kukuk told BleedTechBlue.com, “In my few days in Ruston I felt how the coaches are all very genuine people. I trust them to bring the best out of me. As well as the opportunity to learn and grow under Coach Franklin, a legend of the game, it was a no-brainer.”

The 6'1, 210-pound signal caller completed 70% of his throws for 2,372 yards and 27 TDs in 2024.

On the ground, Kukuk rushed for 683 yards and 6 TDs.

THE FILM