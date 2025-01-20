Trey Kukuk commits to LA Tech

Trey Kukuk announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday afternoon.
Kukuk, a dual-threat quarterback, plays his junior college football at Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, CA.
On why he chose the Bulldogs, Kukuk told BleedTechBlue.com, “In my few days in Ruston I felt how the coaches are all very genuine people. I trust them to bring the best out of me. As well as the opportunity to learn and grow under Coach Franklin, a legend of the game, it was a no-brainer.”
The 6'1, 210-pound signal caller completed 70% of his throws for 2,372 yards and 27 TDs in 2024.
On the ground, Kukuk rushed for 683 yards and 6 TDs.
THE FILM
Kukuk will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue