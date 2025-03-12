PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs #12 Oklahoma

Louisiana Tech (9-7) will travel to #12 Oklahoma (14-1) for non-conference midweek action on Wednesday night.

Dates/Times | Wednesday 6:30 PM

Location | L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, OK

TV/Streaming | SEC Network+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (287-168 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Oklahoma HC | Skip Johnson (243-154 in 8th season at Oklahoma)

Pitching Probables | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Garrison Berkley (.386, 4 2B, 2 3B, 6 RBI), Michael Ballard (.295, 3 HR, 14 RBI), Colton Coates (.286, 2 HR, 13 RBI), Connor Nation (7 app, 13 IP, 15 K, 4.15 ERA), Nate Crider (6 app, 9.2 IP, 13 K, 2.79 ERA), Blake Hooks (5 app, 8 IP, 8 K, 1.13 ERA)

Louisiana Tech fell in its final two games to South Alabama over the weekend and are now sitting at 9-7 overall.

Colton Coates has been a bright spot for the Diamond Dogs offensively and is on a 7-game hitting streak in which he's 11/26 (.423) with 2 HR and 6 RBI.

After allowing four earned runs in 2.2 innings of work against Lamar on February 25th, Connor Nation has yet to allow a run in each of his last three appearances. The left-hander is in the midst of a scoreless innings streak of 4.1 and has lowered his season ERA to 4.15.

Scouting the Sooners

Key Players | Jason Walk (.385, 1 HR, 10 RBI), Trey Gambill (.341, 6 RBI), Easton Carmichael (.321, 5 HR, 17 RBI), Dylan Crooks (6 app, 8.2 IP, 9 K, 0.00 ERA), Michael Catalano (6 app, 6.2 IP, 10 K, 1.35 ERA), James Hitt (8 app, 9.2 IP, 11 K, 1.86 ERA)

Oklahoma comes into its matchup with Louisiana Tech at 14-1 overall. The lone loss for Skip Johnson's club came at Dallas Baptist on March 4th.

The Sooners are 11-0 at home in 2025.

Offensively, Oklahoma is hitting .318 as a team and are averaging 7.7 runs per game.

Easton Carmichael, a 2024 NCBWA Third Team All-American, is leading the team with 5 home runs and 17 RBI from his catchers spot.

The Sooners have compiled a 3.59 ERA on the mound and are striking out 11.1 hitters per 9 innings pitched.

Dylan Crooks has yet to allow a run in six appearances this season and has a team-high five saves.

