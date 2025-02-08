PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs FIU

Louisiana Tech (16-7, 5-5) will travel to FIU (8-15, 2-8) for a Conference USA matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 1:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, FL

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (53-35 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

FIU HC | Jeremy Ballard (96-116 in his 7th season at FIU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech took one on the chin in a 77-53 loss at Liberty on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs struggled on both ends of the floor.

Offensively, Tech shot only 39% from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

Defensively, the Bulldogs allowed the Flames to shoot 50% from the field and were only able to force four turnovers.

Al Green led the way offensively with 18 points in 29 minutes of action.



Scouting the Panthers

FIU won for the first time since January 4th when it defeated Sam Houston State 85-82 in overtime Thursday night.

Jayden Brewer talled a career-high 25 points on 8/17 shooting from the field. The junior from Indianapolis, IN is averaging 19.7 points per game over his last four contests.

Jonathan Aybar was also solid in the victory with 19 points and 9 rebounds in 37 minutes of action.



---

