PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Liberty

Louisiana Tech (16-6, 5-4) will travel to Liberty (17-5, 5-4) for a Conference USA matchup on Thursday night.

Game Time | 7:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, VA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (53-34 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Liberty HC | Ritchie McKay (261-132 in his 12th season at Liberty)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech won its third consecutive game with a 66-61 overtime victory over Sam Houston State on Saturday.

Sean Newman Jr.did what Sean Newman Jr. does by putting up 22 points and dishing out 8 assists in the win.

Newman Jr. ranks second nationally averaging 9.0 assists per game.

Daniel Batcho continued his strong play in the win over Bearkats putting up 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

The Paris, France native ranks 1st nationally shooting 71.3% from the field this season.

The Bulldogs defeated the Flames 79-74 on January 11th.

Scouting the Flames

Liberty fell at Jacksonville State 72-61 on Saturday. It was the first loss for the Flames since January 16th.

Kaden Metheny leads the Flames in scoring averaging 13 points per game. The Morgantown, WV native was limited to only 3 points against Louisiana Tech in the last meeting and will be looking for some revenge on Thursday night.

Taelon Peter has been dynamic in conference play for Ritchie McKay's squad averaging 16.3 points per game.

Peter scored a career-high 33 points against the Bulldogs in the last matchup.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Liberty on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2024-2025 season.