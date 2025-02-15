PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Jacksonville State

Louisiana Tech (17-8, 6-6) will host Jacksonville State (17-8, 9-3) in a Conference USA match-up on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 3:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (54-36 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Jacksonville State HC | Ray Harper (163-120 in his 9th season at Jax State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech suffered a 69-47 defeat against Kennesaw State on Thursday evening.

In the loss, the Bulldogs shot only 34% from the field while allowing the Owls to shoot 46% from the field on the other end.

Al Green was the lone Bulldog in double-figures as he scored 11 points off the bench.

Scouting the Gamecocks

Jacksonville State suffered its first defeat since January 11th when it lost 66-61 at Sam Houston State on Thursday night.

Jaron Pierre Jr. continued his strong level of play in the contest when he scored 21 points on 8/16 shooting from the field.

The Gamecocks currently hold a one-game advantage atop the Conference USA standings over Liberty entering games on Saturday.

---

