PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Western Kentucky

Louisiana Tech (18-9, 7-7) will travel to Bowling Green, KY for a Conference USA matchup with Western Kentucky (14-12, 5-8) on Saturday night.

Game Time | 7:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (55-37 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Western Kentucky HC | Hank Plona (14-12 in his 1st season at Western Kentucky)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech played probably its most impressive 40 minutes of basketball of the season on Thursday night in a 85-74 victory over Middle Tennessee.

The Bulldogs led for nearly 39 of the 40 minutes and out-rebounded the Blue Raiders by five. Tech was also +4 in the turnover battle.

Sean Newman Jr. led the Bulldogs in scoring 23 points in 34 minutes of action. Newman Jr. was 11/11 at the free throw line and is shooting 94% from the charity stripe in conference play.

Al Green (16), Amaree Abram (14), and Daniel Batcho (10) also scored in double-figures for Tech.

Kaden Cooper played one of his most impressive games of the season with 9 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 33 minutes of action.

Scouting the Hilltoppers

Hank Plona is currently looking for answers in late February as the Hilltoppers have dropped four in a row after a 78-62 loss to Sam Houston State on Thursday night.

The Hilltoppers are currently 5-8 in Conference USA play, in 8th place.

Don McHenry, Blaise Keita, Tyrone Marshall Jr., and Jack Edelen each scored 11 points in a defeat that saw the Hilltoppers shoot only 33% from the field.

Western Kentucky plays at the 8th fastest pace in college basketball and will try to use that to their advantage against a Tech team that ranks 322nd in pace. Battle of styles on Saturday night.

