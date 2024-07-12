Louisiana Tech will enter the 2024 season looking to improve on back-to-back-to-back 3-9 seasons on the gridiron.

Sonny Cumbie enters his 3rd season as the head coach of the Bulldogs with a 6-18 overall record.

With so many new faces littered across the roster, we'll take our shot at ranking top 30 players for the 'Dogs in 2024.

Today, we take a look at numbers 15 through 11.

Miss our first installment that detailed players 30 through 26? Check it out, here.

Miss our second installment that detailed players 25 through 21? Check it out, here.

Miss our third installment that detailed players 20 through 16? Check it out, here.