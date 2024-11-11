The 3-2-1 | 'Dogs fall to Jax State, travel to WKU on Saturday

Louisiana Tech dropped a 44-37 overtime decision to Jacksonville State on Saturday evening.
With the defeat, the Bulldogs fell to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in CUSA action.
Let's take a loo at how it happened.
Three Things We Learned
1 — Hail Mary
Louisiana Tech was the better team on Saturday night for 59 minutes and 56 seconds.
The one problem? Games are 60 minutes, and Jacksonville State connected on a 49-yard hail mary with no time remaining in regulation to tie the game at 37 and send it into overtime.
The Bulldogs have been close a bunch in 2024, but isn't being close getting a little old?
2 — Overtime Woes
Louisiana Tech dropped its third overtime contest in 2024 on Saturday night.
Same story, different chapter...something like that.
The Bulldogs offense has had 4 overtime possessions against Tulsa, New Mexico State, and Jacksonville State.
In 12 snaps, Sonny Cumbie's offense has accumulated 2 total yards and 6 points.
Tough to win when it matters most and you're averaging 0.15 yards per play.
3 — Tru Edwards Appreciation Post
Tru Edwards was fantastic on Saturday afternoon with 6 catches for 142 yards and 2 TDs.
The senior made a spectacular play in the first quarter when he hauled in an Evan Bullock pass with one hand and took it 86 yards for a touchdown to get the Bulldogs on the board.
Edwards ranks 1st in catches, 3rd in yards, and 10th in touchdowns among Conference USA receivers this season.
Two Questions Going Forward
1 — Can Tech's defense slow down the WKU passing game?
Last week Jeremiah Johnson's defense was tasked with stopping the 3rd ranked run offense nationally in Jacksonville State.
This week, it's almost entirely different. WKU possesses the 19th ranked passing offense in the country.
Caden Veltkamp ranks 19th nationally with 19 passing touchdowns.
The Bulldogs have passed every test this season on the defensive side of the ball, and Saturday should be another fun challenge to watch.
2 — How can Tech close games out?
Tech is 2-5 in one score games in 2024. It's very difficult to teach team how to win from a coaching perspective.
I think it has become pretty evident at different points throughout the year that winning tight games has become a mental hurdle that has been difficult to overcome.
Figuring out the solution and turning these losses into wins won't be easy, but it has to happen and it has to happen fast.
One Prediction for Next Week
One score game on Saturday in Bowling Green. Can Tech get over the hump?
---
