The 3-2-1 | 'Dogs fall to Jax State, travel to WKU on Saturday

Louisiana Tech dropped a 44-37 overtime decision to Jacksonville State on Saturday evening.

With the defeat, the Bulldogs fell to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in CUSA action.

Let's take a loo at how it happened.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Hail Mary

Louisiana Tech was the better team on Saturday night for 59 minutes and 56 seconds.

The one problem? Games are 60 minutes, and Jacksonville State connected on a 49-yard hail mary with no time remaining in regulation to tie the game at 37 and send it into overtime.

The Bulldogs have been close a bunch in 2024, but isn't being close getting a little old?

2 — Overtime Woes

Louisiana Tech dropped its third overtime contest in 2024 on Saturday night.

Same story, different chapter...something like that.

The Bulldogs offense has had 4 overtime possessions against Tulsa, New Mexico State, and Jacksonville State.

In 12 snaps, Sonny Cumbie's offense has accumulated 2 total yards and 6 points.

Tough to win when it matters most and you're averaging 0.15 yards per play.

3 — Tru Edwards Appreciation Post

Tru Edwards was fantastic on Saturday afternoon with 6 catches for 142 yards and 2 TDs.

The senior made a spectacular play in the first quarter when he hauled in an Evan Bullock pass with one hand and took it 86 yards for a touchdown to get the Bulldogs on the board.