Published Nov 9, 2024
GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State
BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech host Jacksonville State in Conference USA action on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM.

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up | Jacksonville State (5-3, 4-0) @ LA Tech (3-5, 2-3)

When | November 9, 2024

Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA

TV Network | CBS Sports Network

Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

About the Two Teams

Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (9-23, 3rd season)

Jacksonville State State HC | Rich Rodriguez (23-9, 3rd season)

LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Evan Bullock (1,186 yards passing, 9 TDs & 1 INT), RB Omiri Wiggins (58 carries, 214 yards rushing, 1 TD), WR Tru Edwards (46 catches for 566 yards, 4 TDs), LB Zach Zimos (50 tackles, 3 TFL), LB Kolbe Fields (57 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT)

Jacksonville State Statistical Leaders | QB Tyler Huff (1,501 yards passing, 8 TDs & 4 INTs, 784 yards rushing, 8 TDs), RB Tre Stewart (134 carries, 914 yards rushing, 15 TDs, WR Cam Vaughn (25 catches for 387 yards, 1 TD), S Antonio Carter (63 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT), LB Reginald Hughes (52 tackles, 8 TFL, 4.5 sacks)

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

The 3-2-1 | Tech falls at Sam Houston State, return home for Jax State

LA Tech FB Check-in | Offense

LA Tech FB Check-in | Defense

BTB Radio | LA Tech/Jax State, Burroughs on Diamond Dogs, Kavanaugh talkin' Tech Athletics

Stat Attack | Jacksonville State

Scouting Jacksonville State QB Tyler Huff

Weekly Press Conference | Jacksonville State Game Week

Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State

Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State

LA Tech Depth Chart vs Jacksonville State

Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State

Three Keys to Victory | Jacksonville State

GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

