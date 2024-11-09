GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State

BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech host Jacksonville State in Conference USA action on Saturday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | Jacksonville State (5-3, 4-0) @ LA Tech (3-5, 2-3)
When | November 9, 2024
Where | Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, LA
TV Network | CBS Sports Network
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
About the Two Teams
Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (9-23, 3rd season)
Jacksonville State State HC | Rich Rodriguez (23-9, 3rd season)
LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Evan Bullock (1,186 yards passing, 9 TDs & 1 INT), RB Omiri Wiggins (58 carries, 214 yards rushing, 1 TD), WR Tru Edwards (46 catches for 566 yards, 4 TDs), LB Zach Zimos (50 tackles, 3 TFL), LB Kolbe Fields (57 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT)
Jacksonville State Statistical Leaders | QB Tyler Huff (1,501 yards passing, 8 TDs & 4 INTs, 784 yards rushing, 8 TDs), RB Tre Stewart (134 carries, 914 yards rushing, 15 TDs, WR Cam Vaughn (25 catches for 387 yards, 1 TD), S Antonio Carter (63 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT), LB Reginald Hughes (52 tackles, 8 TFL, 4.5 sacks)
---
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
