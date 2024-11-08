Three Keys to Victory | Jax State

To keep bowl hopes alive, Tech will need to defend home turf against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

What can Sonny Cumbie's Dogs do to find a fourth win for the first time this decade?

Strength on Strength

Tech's defense has been stellar all year long, especially against the run. Through 8 games, the Bulldogs are allowing 112 yards per game (28th nationally), and have allowed just one running back to run for 100 yards in a game (UTEP's Jevon Jackson ran for 112 on 22 carries).

I don't need to tell you that Jeremiah Johnson's defense has come a LONG way this season. But think about this: less than one year ago, Tech allowed THREE Gamecocks to rush for over 100 yards en route to a 522 yard rushing attack. I'm pretty sure Malik Jackson is STILL running somewhere.

Rich Rod's offense is similar this year: They LOVE to run the ball. And they run an uptempo attack to help keep defenses tired. The proof is in these two stats: They have the 3rd best run offense in the country (269 yards per game) and the 127th best time of possession. Usually, running teams take more possession and run the clock. Not these boys.

For Tech to have any chance tomorrow afternoon, they'll need to prove that their run defense is legit.

Balanced attack

Last week against Sam Houston, Tech actually moved the ball pretty efficiently. You'd never believe me if you just saw the final score... but there was a balance to the offense between the 10 and the 10 that was refreshing to see (don't get me started on inside the 10....).

While Jax State is great at running the ball, they're not great at defending the rush. They rank 113th in run defense (191 ypg), and 66th in pass (216 ypd).

If Tech can find some success in both areas, they can keep the score close and win it in the end.

Play (and coach) Smart

Last week, Sonny Cumbie benched Evan Bullock late in the second half in favor of Jack Turner. I didn't understand the decision then, and I certainly don't now. You're locked in a defensive struggle, your QB has been moving the ball at least a little bit, if not putting it in the endzone... why do that? Why make that move there?

We are also going up against a team that ranks 13th in the nation in turnover margin. We will have to be smart with the football (like Evan Bullock typically has been, last week excluded, I suppose) to win this ball game.

My point is that this is a season that has been defined by razor thin margins. We may be "5 plays away from 7-1/6-2", but we're not. We're 3-5. If you don't want to be 3-6, everyone will have to make the little moments count. Both on the field and on the sidelines.

