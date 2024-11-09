PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UT-Arlington

Louisiana Tech will open its 2024-2025 season at home against LSU-A on Monday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Game Time | 5:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+

Location | College Park Center in Arlington, TX

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (38-28 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

UT-Arlington HC | KT Turner (21-14 in his 2nd season at UT-Arlington)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech opened its 2024-2025 season with a 77-50 victory over LSU-A on Monday night.

After only leading by four at the half Talvin Hester's squad clamped down defensively in the second out to cruise to the 27-point win.

Kaden Cooper led 5 Bulldogs in double-figures with 17 points and 9 rebounds.

Daniel Batcho enjoyed a strong start to his season with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 25 minutes of action.

Will Jeffress (career-high 13 points), Devin Ree (11 points), and Amaree Abram (10 points) rounded out the Bulldogs in double-figures scoring.

The Bulldogs went 8-7 on the road last season.

Scouting the Mavericks

UT-Arlington opened its 2024-2025 campaign with a 90-55 victory over North Texas-Dallas on Monday night.

Jaden Wells and Raysean Seamster combined for 41 points on 16/24 (67%) shooting from the floor in the win.

The Mavericks were picked to finish 2nd in the WAC in the preseason.

