Scouting Jax State QB Tyler Huff

Tyler Huff will make his 8th start at quarterback for Jacksonville State on Saturday afternoon.

Huff, a senior from Orange Park, Florida, transferred to Jax State in 2024 winning the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year Award at Furman. Before transferring to Furman in 2022, Huff was a star at Presbyterian College in South Carolina. Entering this season, Huff was in a tight battle for QB1 with fringe starter Logan Smothers and UConn transfer Zion Tuner. Although Smothers got the start in a humbling loss to Coastal Carolina in the season opener, Huff has taken over the position ever since, leading the Gamecocks to the top of CUSA.

2024 Statistics

8 GP, 104/161 (65%) for 1,477 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 844 rushing yards, and 8 rushing TDs.

For his efforts, Huff has earned an 86.7 PFF grade through 401 snaps this season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 20/22 (91%) for 217 yards, 0 TDs & 0 INTs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 48/64 (75%) for 456 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

10-19 Yards Downfield | 30/42 (71%) for 585 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 6/22 (27%) for 219 yards, 3 TDs & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 95/131 (73%) for 1,347 yards, 5 TDs & 4 INTs

Under Pressure | 9/30 (30%) for 130 yards, 3 TDs & 0 INTs

Not Blitzed | 71/101 (70%) for 997 yards, 6 TDs & 3 INTs

When Blitzed | 33/60 (55%) for 480 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT





When trying to find Huff’s weaknesses, he does struggle throwing deep or handling pressure, similar to Sam Houston quarterback Hunter Watson. Tyler Huff more than makes up for those deficiencies with his accurate distribution to playmakers and excellent ability to run downhill.

Through seven starts this season, Huff has averaged 21.1 pass attempts per game and 15.6 rushes per game for Jacksonville State. In a ten-point win over Liberty in Lynchburg, Huff only threw the ball ten times but gashed the Flames with 20 rushes for 130 yards. The Gamecocks under Rich Rodriguez have established their versatile run game that is extremely hard for defenses to defend.

Huff’s most productive targets on offense include 6’2 WR Cam Vaughn and 5’10 WR Michael Pettway. Vaughn mostly plays on the outside and leads the team with 25 receptions for 387 yards and 1 touchdown this season. Pettway exclusively operates out of the slot and has caught 18 passes for 331 yards and 3 touchdowns for Jax State.

Last season, the Bulldogs embarrassingly lost 56-17 to Jax State in the final game of the season, allowing a CUSA record 522 rushing yards. This year, the Bulldogs hired DC Jeremiah Johnson to improve the defense and he has done just that. Tech’s defense held Sam Houston to just 7 points on offense last week in a 9-3 loss. To keep the defense engaged and motivated, Cumbie and the offense have to be competitive on Saturday afternoon.

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @calebwardell32, @BleedTechBlue