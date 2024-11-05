Stat Attack | Jacksonville State

To state the obvious, Louisiana Tech is in the midst of a frustrating offensive season. After scoring just three points against Sam Houston, it’s safe to say the Bulldogs have a significant scoring problem. In a game where Tech drove inside the 10-yard line four times, they came away with just 3 points across all four drives. While it wasn’t as glaring as the previous week’s performance, the scoring ineptitude has been a persistent issue for the Bulldogs all season. Per LA Tech Sports Central, the Bulldogs on the season only average 3.9 points per trip inside their opponent’s 10-yard line:

And looking ahead to this week, this “inside the 10-yard line” problem is one that Jacksonville State does not share—the Gamecocks average 6.2 points per trip inside the 10, far above the national average of 5.3. But the problems aren’t limited to just deep in the red zone. Even backing out from the 10 to the 40-yard line, it doesn't look much better for Tech. The Bulldogs are averaging 3.1 points per trip inside the 40. And while the Dogs famine in their opponent’s territory, the Gamecocks feast:



So why can Jacksonville State succeed in an area where Tech so often fails? Well, like many of Tech’s offensive problems, it comes back to the running game. While the Bulldogs eclipsed 100 yards on the ground for only the 4th time all season against Sam Houston, they did so on 40 attempts. This means they brought down their season average from 2.7 to 2.65 yards per carry. And this inefficiency in the run game is another problem that Jacksonville State does not share:

