LA Tech FB Check-In | Defense

Louisiana Tech is eight games into its 2024 season where they've started 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA action.

The Bulldogs will be off this weekend before getting back into action on November 9th at home against Jacksonville State.

From an offensive perspective, Tech ranks 30th in scoring defense and 17th in total defense.

BleedTechBlue wanted to take a deep dive into how players have played individually, per Pro Football Focus.