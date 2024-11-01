Advertisement

Stat Attack | Sam Houston

What do the numbers say about Sam Houston's rushing attack?

 • Nathan Ruppel
Scouting Sam Houston QB Hunter Watson

Hunter Watson will make his 8th start at quarterback for SAM HOUSTON on Tuesday night. 

 • Caleb Wardell
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State

Kickoff between LA Tech and Sam Houston State is scheduled for 7 PM on Tuesday night.

 • Ben Carlisle
The 3-2-1 | LA Tech defeats UTEP, travels to Sam Houston State on Tuesday

The Bulldogs will be on the road for 3 of its next 4 games.

 • Ben Carlisle
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Edwards, and Fields talk Sam Houston State

Sonny Cumbie, Tru Edwards, and Kolbe Fields spoke to the media on Friday.

 • Ben Carlisle

Published Nov 1, 2024
LA Tech FB Check-In | Defense
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Louisiana Tech is eight games into its 2024 season where they've started 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA action.

The Bulldogs will be off this weekend before getting back into action on November 9th at home against Jacksonville State.

From an offensive perspective, Tech ranks 30th in scoring defense and 17th in total defense.

BleedTechBlue wanted to take a deep dive into how players have played individually, per Pro Football Focus.

