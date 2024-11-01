LA Tech FB Check-In | Defense

in other news
Stat Attack | Sam Houston
What do the numbers say about Sam Houston's rushing attack?
Scouting Sam Houston QB Hunter Watson
Hunter Watson will make his 8th start at quarterback for SAM HOUSTON on Tuesday night.
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Sam Houston State
Kickoff between LA Tech and Sam Houston State is scheduled for 7 PM on Tuesday night.
The 3-2-1 | LA Tech defeats UTEP, travels to Sam Houston State on Tuesday
The Bulldogs will be on the road for 3 of its next 4 games.
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Edwards, and Fields talk Sam Houston State
Sonny Cumbie, Tru Edwards, and Kolbe Fields spoke to the media on Friday.
Louisiana Tech is eight games into its 2024 season where they've started 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA action.
The Bulldogs will be off this weekend before getting back into action on November 9th at home against Jacksonville State.
From an offensive perspective, Tech ranks 30th in scoring defense and 17th in total defense.
BleedTechBlue wanted to take a deep dive into how players have played individually, per Pro Football Focus.
