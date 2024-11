Louisiana Tech is eight games into its 2024 season where they've started 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA action.

The Bulldogs will be off this weekend before getting back into action on November 9th at home against Jacksonville State.

From an offensive perspective, Tech ranks 112th in scoring offense and 104th in total offense.

BleedTechBlue wanted to take a deep dive into how players have played individually, per Pro Football Focus.