Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State

Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-3) will return home for a homecoming matchup against Jacksonville State (5-3, 4-0) on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM.

The game can be viewed on the CBS Sports Network and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | Jacksonville State -10.5

O/U Total | 55.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech +300, Jacksonville State -385

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 26.9% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 2-0 ATS when playing as a double-digit underdog in 2024.

- Jacksonville State is 3-0 ATS when playing as a double-digit favorite in 2024.

- Jacksonville State is 5-1 on the road in Conference USA action since joining the league in 2023. The Gamecocks are 10-2 against Conference USA competition overall since joining the league in 2023.

---

