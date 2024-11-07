Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State

How do the two teams matchup on paper? Let's take a look.

Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-3) will return home for a homecoming matchup with Jacksonville State (5-3, 4-0) on Saturday afternoon.

Evan Bullock will make his 6th career start on Saturday against a Jax State defense that is allowing 28 points per game.

Weakness for the Gamecocks? Stopping the run. Jax State is allowing 216.3 yards per game on the ground.

Tech's ground has obviously had issues for much of the year ranking 125th nationally in rush yards per game, but that could be a point of focus for the 'Dogs on Saturday.

Can Bullock get the football to his playmakers Tru Edwards and Jimmy Holiday consistently on Saturday evening? That would bode well for the Bulldogs, but the Gamecocks do possess two really good cornerbacks in Geimere Latimer and Jabari Mack.

The duo has combined for four interceptions this season. Jacksonville State ranks 17th nationally in turnovers forced defensively with 17.

From a pass rush perspective, Reginald Hughes leads the way from his linebacker spot with 19 quarterback pressures and a team-high 4.5 sacks.