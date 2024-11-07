Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State

in other news
Brooke Stoehr & Talvin Hester speak w/ Media - 10.30.2024
Hoops season starts up on Monday!
BTB Radio | Sam Houston State Recap, Dunkin' Dogs preview w/ Talvin Hester
BC & Beck get you ready for hoops season with Talvin Hester.
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs Sam Houston St
Not a pretty night for the Bulldogs offensively.
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs Sam Houston St
Tech's defense played really well yet again on Tuesday night.
Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-3) will return home for a homecoming matchup with Jacksonville State (5-3, 4-0) on Saturday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM on CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM.
How do the two teams matchup on paper? Let's take a look.
Evan Bullock will make his 6th career start on Saturday against a Jax State defense that is allowing 28 points per game.
Weakness for the Gamecocks? Stopping the run. Jax State is allowing 216.3 yards per game on the ground.
Tech's ground has obviously had issues for much of the year ranking 125th nationally in rush yards per game, but that could be a point of focus for the 'Dogs on Saturday.
Can Bullock get the football to his playmakers Tru Edwards and Jimmy Holiday consistently on Saturday evening? That would bode well for the Bulldogs, but the Gamecocks do possess two really good cornerbacks in Geimere Latimer and Jabari Mack.
The duo has combined for four interceptions this season. Jacksonville State ranks 17th nationally in turnovers forced defensively with 17.
From a pass rush perspective, Reginald Hughes leads the way from his linebacker spot with 19 quarterback pressures and a team-high 4.5 sacks.
Jacksonville State will be far and away the best offense that the Tech defense has seen all year.
The Bulldogs have passed all tests thus far defensively and rank 14th in total defense and 26th in scoring defense.
The Gamecocks have been potent offensively averaging 38.6 points (11th nationally) and 464.9 yards (12th nationally) per game.
Tyler Huff has been fantastic at the quarterback position with 1,501 yards passing, 8 TDs and 4 INTs. Huff has also 784 yards on the ground to go along with another 8 touchdowns.
Tre Stewart might be the best running back in America that you've never heard of and ranks 6th nationally with 15 rushing touchdowns.
Stopping a ground attack that 3rd nationally in rushing yards per game at 269.6 will be priority #1 for Jeremiah Johnson's defense.
No one has been able to run the football consistently against the Bulldogs all year, will it happen on Saturday?
---
