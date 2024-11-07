Advertisement

LA Tech FB Check-In | Offense

LA Tech FB Check-In | Offense

How has the Tech offense performed in 2024?

 • Ben Carlisle
Brooke Stoehr & Talvin Hester speak w/ Media - 10.30.2024

Brooke Stoehr & Talvin Hester speak w/ Media - 10.30.2024

Hoops season starts up on Monday!

 • Ben Carlisle
BTB Radio | Sam Houston State Recap, Dunkin' Dogs preview w/ Talvin Hester

BTB Radio | Sam Houston State Recap, Dunkin' Dogs preview w/ Talvin Hester

BC & Beck get you ready for hoops season with Talvin Hester.

 • Ben Carlisle
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs Sam Houston St

PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs Sam Houston St

Not a pretty night for the Bulldogs offensively.

 • Ben Carlisle
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs Sam Houston St

PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs Sam Houston St

Tech's defense played really well yet again on Tuesday night.

 • Ben Carlisle

Published Nov 7, 2024
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Jacksonville State
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-3) will return home for a homecoming matchup with Jacksonville State (5-3, 4-0) on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM on CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM.

How do the two teams matchup on paper? Let's take a look.

LA Tech Offense vs Jacksonville State Defense
LA Tech PlayerPFF Player GradeJax State PlayerPFF Player Grade 

QB Evan Bullock

70.5

DE Jawaun Campbell

80.5

RB Omiri Wiggins

64.8

NT Ricky Samuel

65

LT Daniel Keys

52.8

DE J'Rock Swain

74.8

LG Bert Hale

64.9

LB Laletia Hale

65.2

C Zarian McGill

68.5

LB Reginald Hughes

72.2

RG Jerren Gilbert

61.7

LB Ky'won McCray

68.5

RT Hayden Christman

56.8

S Fred Perry

57.5

TE Eli Finley

57.5

S Antonio Carter II

77.8

WR Tru Edwards

71.2

S Zechariah Poyser

79.1

WR Jimmy Holiday

70.3

CB Geimere Latimer

74.7

WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim

51.6

CB Jabari Mack

66.6

Evan Bullock will make his 6th career start on Saturday against a Jax State defense that is allowing 28 points per game.

Weakness for the Gamecocks? Stopping the run. Jax State is allowing 216.3 yards per game on the ground.

Tech's ground has obviously had issues for much of the year ranking 125th nationally in rush yards per game, but that could be a point of focus for the 'Dogs on Saturday.

Can Bullock get the football to his playmakers Tru Edwards and Jimmy Holiday consistently on Saturday evening? That would bode well for the Bulldogs, but the Gamecocks do possess two really good cornerbacks in Geimere Latimer and Jabari Mack.

The duo has combined for four interceptions this season. Jacksonville State ranks 17th nationally in turnovers forced defensively with 17.

From a pass rush perspective, Reginald Hughes leads the way from his linebacker spot with 19 quarterback pressures and a team-high 4.5 sacks.

Jacksonville State Offense vs LA Tech Defense
Jax State PlayerPFF Player GradeLA Tech PlayerPFF Player Grade

QB Tyler Huff

85.3

DE J'Dan Burnett

74.5

RB Tre Stewart

86.6

NT David Blay

68.9

LT Will O'Steen

65.8

DE Jessie Evans

61.8

LG Clay Webb

70

LB Kolbe Fields

79.3

C Daveion Harley

53.7

LB Zach Zimos

66.6

RG Amare Grayson

62.8

LB CJ Harris

62.5

RT Cam Jones

56.8

S Jacob Fields

61.4

TE Sean Brown

72.1

S Isaiah Mcelvane

61

WR Michael Pettway

69.9

S Blake Thompson

55.4

WR Cam Vaughn

79.9

CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

68.4

WR PJ Wells

56.8

CB Cedric Woods

67.5

Jacksonville State will be far and away the best offense that the Tech defense has seen all year.

The Bulldogs have passed all tests thus far defensively and rank 14th in total defense and 26th in scoring defense.

The Gamecocks have been potent offensively averaging 38.6 points (11th nationally) and 464.9 yards (12th nationally) per game.

Tyler Huff has been fantastic at the quarterback position with 1,501 yards passing, 8 TDs and 4 INTs. Huff has also 784 yards on the ground to go along with another 8 touchdowns.

Tre Stewart might be the best running back in America that you've never heard of and ranks 6th nationally with 15 rushing touchdowns.

Stopping a ground attack that 3rd nationally in rushing yards per game at 269.6 will be priority #1 for Jeremiah Johnson's defense.

No one has been able to run the football consistently against the Bulldogs all year, will it happen on Saturday?

---

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue