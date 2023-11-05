Louisiana Tech (3-7, 2-4) was soundly dominated by Liberty (9-0, 7-0) eliminating the Bulldogs from bowl contention for the third consecutive season.

Statistical Leaders

LA Tech

*Offense

#19 QB Bachmeier: 23/33, 304 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 9 carries, 32 rushing yards, 64.4 QBR

#4 RB Shelton: 10 carries, 29 rushing yards, 2.9 yards per rush, long of 7

#21 RB Willis: 7 carries, 22 rushing yards, 3.1 yards per rush, 2 rushing touchdowns

#16 WR Edwards: 6 receptions, 85 receiving yards, 14.2 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown

#6 WR Harris: 5 receptions, 73 receiving yards, 14.6 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown

#1 WR Allen: 5 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 13.6 yards per catch, long of 26

#9 WR Maxwell: 2 receptions, 43 receiving yards, 21.5 yards per catch, long of 25

*Defense

#3 LB Boateng: 13 total tackles, 5 solo tackles

#3 LB Randle: 11 total tackles, 4 solo tackles

#21 LB Zimos: 8 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

#27 FS Mcelvane: 4 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 0.5 tackles for loss

#13 CB Richard: 4 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 2 pass breakups

#1 CB Roberts: 3 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 pass breakup

#90 DT Nason: 1 total tackle, 1 fumble recovery

*Special Teams

#35 K Barnes: 1/1 on extra points, 1/1 on field goals, long of 26

#31 P Ochsendorf: 3 punts, 43.7 yards per punt, long of 55

Liberty

*Offense

#7 QB Salter: 16/25, 297 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 6 carries, 50 rushing yards, 95.5 QBR

#20 RB Cooley: 23 carries, 179 rushing yards, 7.8 yards per rush, 2 rushing touchdowns, 1 fumble lost, 2 receptions, 18 receiving yards

#3 RB Jointer: 5 carries, 27 rushing yards, 5.4 yards per rush, 1 rushing touchdown

#5 WR Frith: 3 receptions, 96 receiving yards, 32.0 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown

#4 WR Daniels: 3 receptions, 79 receiving yards, 26.3 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown

#15 TE Hanshaw: 2 receptions, 23 receiving yards, 11.5 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown

#82 WR/RB Bedgood: 2 receptions, 19 receiving yards, 9.5 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown, 5 carries, 23 rushing yards, 4.6 yards per rush, 1 rushing touchdown

*Defense

#33 LB Dupree: 12 total tackles, 9 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection

#6 FS Bishop: 10 total tackles, 7 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#23 DE Bush: 6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks

#9 DT Charles: 5 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks

#4 DT Hardy: 2 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

#25 LB Carter: 8 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#15 FS Green: 4 total tackles, 1 solo tackles, 1 pass breakup

*Special Teams

#42 K Brown: 8/8 on extra points

#37 P Morgan: 1 punt, 38.0 yards per punt, long of 38

Game Summary

Desperately needing a win to have any chance at becoming bowl-eligible, the Bulldogs’ defense was going to have to limit the Flames’ offensive attack to have any opportunity to compete in Lynchburg. Instead, Liberty reached their highest point total of the year at 56, passing for 297 yards and rushing for 305. Despite playing three linebackers for much of this game, the Tech defense was still unable to slow down the Liberty rushing attack on a down-to-down basis. They did force one turnover on a Cooley fumble, but besides that, there was not much resistance at all. The Bulldogs’ passing attack was mostly efficient on Saturday, but the inability to run the ball with any consistency severely damaged Tech’s chances to remain in such a high-scoring affair.

On the opening drive, Bachmeier was able to march the offense down the field before stalling in the red zone and settling for a 26-yard Barnes’ field goal. Liberty moved down the field with ease on their opening drive offensively, kicked off with a 47-yard pass to Daniels, and capped off by a 16-yard touchdown pass to Hanshaw to take a 7-3 lead over Tech with just three plays. A couple of drives later, Nason would recover a Cooley fumble and set up the offense with good field position, but a three-and-out would end any opportunity of taking advantage of the Liberty miscue. Louisiana Tech stopped Liberty on 3rd and 7, but a holding called on Heard extended the drive and resulted in a 24-yard touchdown pass to Daniels for a 14-3 lead. After another Tech punt, the Flames ran the ball down the field versus the Bulldogs and Bedgood punched it in the end zone for a 21-3 first-half lead.

A roughing the passer penalty and a couple of runs from Bachmeier would extend the Bulldogs’ drive, and Tech would score its first touchdown of the evening on a 3-yard rush from Willis, cutting the lead to 21-10. Right before the half, Tech’s defense got a stop on 3rd and 10, but a pass interference on Woods gave the Flames a first down, and a few plays later Liberty scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Bedgood, taking a 28-10 lead going into the locker room. Making the deficit even larger, Salter hit Frith for a 55-yard touchdown on 3rd and 12, adding to the defense’s 3rd down struggles and making it a 35-10 game. The Bulldogs’ offense would keep fighting, with Bachmeier finding Harris, Solo Lewis, and Allen on the next drive, getting in position for Willis to score his 2nd touchdown of the game from 2 yards out. Willis would punch it in on the 2-point conversion as well, narrowing the score to 35-18.

The next drive for Liberty would last just five plays, ending with a 24-yard Salter run and a 29-yard Cooley burst for a touchdown, making the score 42-18. It would be Louisiana Tech’s turn for a five-play drive, starting with passes of 42 and 15 yards to Smoke Harris, a 21-yard completion to Rivera, and finishing with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Harris. Tech’s two-point conversion try was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 42-24. The Flames offense would move the ball down the field again on the ensuing drive, being assisted by a pass interference penalty called on Roberts. Closing out the series, Cooley found the end zone again for a 7-yard score, giving the Flames a 49-24 advantage. A long kick return set the Bulldogs up in plus territory, and Bachmeier found Edwards down the field for a 36-yard gain. Liberty was called for a personal foul as well, and Bachmeier hit Edwards again for a 9-yard touchdown pass. The pass fell incomplete on the conversion, leaving the score at 49-30.

For the first time all game, the Bulldogs’ defense forced a punt from the Flames, giving the offense a chance to up their point total. On 3rd and 1, Shelton was stopped short of the first down line, and on 4th and 1, Willis was stuffed up the middle, giving the ball back to Liberty. On their final touchdown drive of the game, the Flames would only need to run the ball, scoring on a 2-yard Jointer touchdown rush for a commanding 56-30 lead. To end the game, Bachmeier was sacked on 4th and 5, sending the Bulldogs back to Ruston with their 7th loss of the year.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech (3-7) will return home for Senior Day to face Sam Houston (1-8) who is seeking their first conference win as an FBS team. The Bearkats will enter this contest with a win over future CUSA opponent Kennesaw State and losses to BYU, Air Force, Houston, Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State, FIU, and UTEP.

November 11th’s game versus Sam Houston can be streamed on ESPN+ and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM and the LA Tech Athletics App.

The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium.

