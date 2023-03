Roberson, a Royse City, TX native, is a transfer safety from SMU.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Roberson told BleedTechBlue.com, “Being in the transfer portal isn’t easy, waiting on schools to hit you up while knowing there are thousands of other athletes in the same position as you makes it even harder. LA Tech was the first school to show me genuine interest in my skill set on the field and is giving me a great opportunity to chase my dreams. There was no question when I was given a new door full of opportunity. I just knew that I needed to be at LA Tech.”

During his career at SMU, Roberson had 54 tackles, 2 PD and 1 FF.

THE FILM