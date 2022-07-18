Ryan Jennings selected by the Blue Jays in the 4th round of 2022 MLB Draft

Ryan Jennings was selected in the 4th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jennings finished his 2022 season at Louisiana Tech with 5-1 record and 3.59 era in 90.1 innings pitched.

Jennings played a key role in Louisiana Tech winning its first Conference USA Tournament Championship. The right-hander fired 8 innings of no-run ball while striking out 11 in two games for the Bulldogs.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue