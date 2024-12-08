PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UL-Lafayette

Louisiana Tech (7-2) will travel to Lafayette for a non-conference matchup with the Ragin' Cajuns (1-7) on Sunday afternoon.

Game Time | 3:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Cajundome in Lafayette, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (44-30 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

UL-Lafayette HC | Bob Marlin (267-196 in his 15th season at UL-Lafayette)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech saw itself tied at 63 with 7:08 remaining against #16 Memphis before ultimately falling 81-71 on Wednesday night.

Al Green came off the bench to score 18 points in 33 minutes for the Bulldogs.

Sean Newman notched his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 assists.

Tech committed a season-high 20 turnovers in the loss. The Bulldogs are averaging 18.5 turnovers per game over the last two games against Southern and #16 Memphis.



Scouting the Cajuns

Bob Marlin's club is off to a tough 1-7 start this season with its only victory coming against UT-Dallas.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil (12.5 ppg) and Christian Wright (12.1 ppg) are the lone Cajuns that are averaging double-figures in scoring this season.

ULL is allowing 81.9 points per game and are being out-rebounds by opponents by 8.1 rebounds per game.

---

