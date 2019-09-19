Louisiana Tech will play its first conference game of 2019 Friday night when FIU comes to town. Kickoff is set for 7PM on CBS Sports Network.

The Panthers have played two QBs thus far through three games. In this piece, we will breakdown both James Morgan and Kaylan Wiggins.

Morgan is the returning starter but is dealing with an ankle injury and will be a game-time decision.

At 6’4, 213 pounds, Morgan is a pocket passer.

Morgan was injured in the second game of the season in FIU’s loss to Western Kentucky and has not played since.

Let’s take a look at Morgan’s number at all four levels in the passing game:

-- At LOS or Behind: 4/5 (80%) for 19 yards

-- 0-10 Yards Down Field: 13/23 (57%) for 101 yards

-- 11-20 Yards Down Field: 3/7 (43%) for 61 yards

-- 20 + Yards Down Field: 2/9 (22%) for 52 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT

Morgan is only completing 49 percent of his throws in 2019 after completing 65% a season ago.

Let’s now take a look at how Morgan has performed against pressure:

-- No Pressure: 20/35 (57%) for 214 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT

-- Under Pressure: 2/10 (20%) for 19 yards

-- Not Blitzed: 12/25 (48%) for 99 yards, 1 TD

-- When Blitzed: 10/20 (50%) for 134 yards, 1 INT

I mentioned earlier that Morgan is dealing with an ankle injury, and on top of that he struggles dealing with pressure. If Morgan is able to go, look for Bob Diaco to put some heat on the Panthers signal caller.

Let’s now shift gears to Kaylan Wiggins. Wiggins and Morgan could not be any more different from one another when it comes to playing the quarterback position.

Wiggins is still growing up as a passer, so he is quick to take off and run if his initial read is not there. In making his first start last week against New Hampshire, Wiggins rushed for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns.

While Wiggins does prefer to take off and run, he hasn’t been terrible as a passer either. Let’s take a look at his passing numbers:

-- At LOS or Behind: 3/4 (75%) for 18 yards

-- 0-10 Yards Down Field: 6/6 (100%) for 30 yards

-- 11-20 Yards Down Field: 4/5 (80%) for 80 yards

-- 20+ Yards Down Field: 1/7 (14%) for 40 yards

Although young, Wiggins has been really good in the intermediate passing game.

How has Wiggins performed against pressure?

-- No Pressure: 11/17 (65%) for 97 yards

-- Under Pressure: 3/8 (38%) for 71 yards

-- Not Blitzed: 13/22 (59%) for 142 yards

-- When Blitzed: 1/3 (33%) for 26 yards

Wiggins, similar to Morgan, has really struggled under pressure in 2019.

Skip Holtz mentioned in his press conference on Tuesday that Louisiana Tech will prepare as if both quarterbacks will play. It’s always difficult to prepare for two quarterbacks, but especially so when the two are so different like Morgan and Wiggins are.

With Holtz stating Tuesday that Tech has only used 30-40% of its defensive playbook, look for Louisiana Tech to throw some new stuff at the Panthers Friday night in an effort to cause some confusion to an offensive line that has really struggled through the first three games.

