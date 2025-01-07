Advertisement
Published Jan 7, 2025
Dunkin' Dogs & Lady Techsters Weekly Update - 1.7.2025
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech dropped its first two game of Conference USA play at UTEP and New Mexico State on the men's side. Talvin Hester's team now sits at 11-4 overall and 0-2 in CUSA play.

Brooke Stoehr's team earned two home wins over the Aggies and Miners to improve to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in CUSA play.

Every Tuesday during the 2024-2025 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Dunkin' Dogs Individual Statistical Leaders
PlayerStatistics

F Daniel Batcho

18.3 ppg, 6.6 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game

G Amaree Abram

13.1 ppg, 4.7 rebs, 1.7 assts, and 1.9 stl per game

G/F Kaden Cooper

12.2 ppg, 7.7 rebs, 1.5 assts, and 1.9 stl per game

G Sean Newman Jr.

9.4 ppg, 2.8 rebs, 9.4 assts, and 1 stl per game

Advertisement

Daniel Batcho averaged only 7 points and 5 rebounds in Tech's two losses this past week.

Kaden Cooper knocked down a career-high four 3's in the loss to UTEP on Thursday night. Cooper is shooting 39% from 3 in his last 7 games.

Sean Elkinton came off the bench to score a season-high 12 points in the loss to New Mexico State on Saturday.


Dunkin' Dogs Team Statistics
Statistic Average Per Game (National Rank)

Points Per Game

77 (139)

Points Per Game Allowed

67.9 (96)

Field Goal %

49% (35)

Field Goal % Defense

40.6% (66)

Three-Point Field Goal %

34.6% (139)

Three-Point Field Goal % Defense

30.7% (94)

Assists

16.9 (45)

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

9.6 (265)

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

27.6 (49)

Steals Per Game

7.3 (152)

Turnovers Per Game

13.3 (283)

Tech shot only 35.5 % from the floor and 25% from 3 in the two losses to UTEP and New Mexico State this past week.

The Bulldogs only had 1 steal and forced only 9 total turnovers in the two defeats.


LADY TECHSTERS

Lady Techsters Individual Statistical Leaders
PlayerStatistics

G/F Robyn Lee

12.9 ppg, 5.8 reb, 2.4 assts, and 1.7 stl per game

F Jordan Marshall

12.6 ppg and 8.6 reb per game

G Jianna Morris

11 ppg, 2.6 reb, 2.3 assts, and 1.2 stl per game

G Paris Bradley

9.8 ppg, 2.6 reb, 3.1 assts, and 1.7 stl per game

Robyn Lee is averaging 17.2 points per game on 57% shooting in her last 4 games.

Jianna Morris has only committed 1 turnover in her last 6 games covering 167 minutes played.

Isla Airey has blocked multiple shots in 9 of 13 games this season.


Lady Techsters Team Statistics
StatisticAverage Per Game (National Rank)

Points Per Game

67.2 (161)

Points Per Game Allowed

61.2 (133)

Field Goal %

42% (143)

Field Goal % Defense

38.8% (121)

Three-Point Field Goal %

29.4% (231)

Three Point Field Goal % Defense

26.4% (48)

Assists

11.8 (256)

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

12.3 (147)

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

27.5 (64)

Steals Per Game

8.2 (181)

Turnovers Per Game

19.2 (305)

The Lady Techsters are averaging 14.4 turnovers in their last 5 games after averaging 22.2 per game in the first 8 games of the season.

Brooke Stoehr's team has limited its opponents to <30% from 3-point range in 8 of the last 9 games.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drivefor only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2024-2025 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue