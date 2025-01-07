Dunkin' Dogs & Lady Techsters Weekly Update - 1.7.2025

Louisiana Tech dropped its first two game of Conference USA play at UTEP and New Mexico State on the men's side. Talvin Hester's team now sits at 11-4 overall and 0-2 in CUSA play. Brooke Stoehr's team earned two home wins over the Aggies and Miners to improve to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in CUSA play. Every Tuesday during the 2024-2025 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Dunkin' Dogs Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Daniel Batcho 18.3 ppg, 6.6 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game G Amaree Abram 13.1 ppg, 4.7 rebs, 1.7 assts, and 1.9 stl per game G/F Kaden Cooper 12.2 ppg, 7.7 rebs, 1.5 assts, and 1.9 stl per game G Sean Newman Jr. 9.4 ppg, 2.8 rebs, 9.4 assts, and 1 stl per game

Advertisement

Daniel Batcho averaged only 7 points and 5 rebounds in Tech's two losses this past week. Kaden Cooper knocked down a career-high four 3's in the loss to UTEP on Thursday night. Cooper is shooting 39% from 3 in his last 7 games. Sean Elkinton came off the bench to score a season-high 12 points in the loss to New Mexico State on Saturday.



Dunkin' Dogs Team Statistics Statistic Average Per Game (National Rank) Points Per Game 77 (139) Points Per Game Allowed 67.9 (96) Field Goal % 49% (35) Field Goal % Defense 40.6% (66) Three-Point Field Goal % 34.6% (139) Three-Point Field Goal % Defense 30.7% (94) Assists 16.9 (45) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 9.6 (265) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 27.6 (49) Steals Per Game 7.3 (152) Turnovers Per Game 13.3 (283)

Tech shot only 35.5 % from the floor and 25% from 3 in the two losses to UTEP and New Mexico State this past week. The Bulldogs only had 1 steal and forced only 9 total turnovers in the two defeats.



LADY TECHSTERS

Lady Techsters Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics G/F Robyn Lee 12.9 ppg, 5.8 reb, 2.4 assts, and 1.7 stl per game F Jordan Marshall 12.6 ppg and 8.6 reb per game G Jianna Morris 11 ppg, 2.6 reb, 2.3 assts, and 1.2 stl per game G Paris Bradley 9.8 ppg, 2.6 reb, 3.1 assts, and 1.7 stl per game

Robyn Lee is averaging 17.2 points per game on 57% shooting in her last 4 games. Jianna Morris has only committed 1 turnover in her last 6 games covering 167 minutes played. Isla Airey has blocked multiple shots in 9 of 13 games this season.



Lady Techsters Team Statistics Statistic Average Per Game (National Rank) Points Per Game 67.2 (161) Points Per Game Allowed 61.2 (133) Field Goal % 42% (143) Field Goal % Defense 38.8% (121) Three-Point Field Goal % 29.4% (231) Three Point Field Goal % Defense 26.4% (48) Assists 11.8 (256) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 12.3 (147) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 27.5 (64) Steals Per Game 8.2 (181) Turnovers Per Game 19.2 (305)