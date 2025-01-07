Dunkin' Dogs & Lady Techsters Weekly Update - 1.7.2025

Louisiana Tech dropped its first two game of Conference USA play at UTEP and New Mexico State on the men's side. Talvin Hester's team now sits at 11-4 overall and 0-2 in CUSA play.
Brooke Stoehr's team earned two home wins over the Aggies and Miners to improve to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in CUSA play.
Every Tuesday during the 2024-2025 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
Daniel Batcho averaged only 7 points and 5 rebounds in Tech's two losses this past week.
Kaden Cooper knocked down a career-high four 3's in the loss to UTEP on Thursday night. Cooper is shooting 39% from 3 in his last 7 games.
Sean Elkinton came off the bench to score a season-high 12 points in the loss to New Mexico State on Saturday.
Tech shot only 35.5 % from the floor and 25% from 3 in the two losses to UTEP and New Mexico State this past week.
The Bulldogs only had 1 steal and forced only 9 total turnovers in the two defeats.
LADY TECHSTERS
Robyn Lee is averaging 17.2 points per game on 57% shooting in her last 4 games.
Jianna Morris has only committed 1 turnover in her last 6 games covering 167 minutes played.
Isla Airey has blocked multiple shots in 9 of 13 games this season.
The Lady Techsters are averaging 14.4 turnovers in their last 5 games after averaging 22.2 per game in the first 8 games of the season.
Brooke Stoehr's team has limited its opponents to <30% from 3-point range in 8 of the last 9 games.
---
