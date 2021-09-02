Scouting Mississippi State QB Will Rogers

Will Rogers will get the start at quarterback for Mississippi State against Louisiana Tech Saturday afternoon.

Rogers played in nine games in 2020 completing 69% of his throws for 1,976 yards, 11 TDs and 7 INTs.

Let's take a closer look at how the Brandon, MS native performed as a true freshman in 2020.

Rogers earned a 65.5 PFF grade (70.0 is considered starter level) for the Bulldogs in 2020.

Passing Direction

At LOS of Behind | 86/89 (97%) for 374 yards

0-10 Yards Down Field | 111/145 (77%) for 778 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

11-20 Yards Down Field | 38/65 (58%) for 654 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs

20+ Yards Down Field | 5/24 (21%) for 173 yards, 3 INTs

Rogers threw 72% of his passes within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. To take it a step further, 1,443 of Rogers' 1,976 yards passing (73%) were completed between the numbers.

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 215/284 (76%) for 1,772 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT

Under Pressure | 25/64 (39%) for 207 yards, 1 TD, 6 INTs

Not Blitzed | 203/288 (71%) for 1,661 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs

When Blitzed | 37/60 (62%) for 318 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rogers was the victim of 20 drops by his WRs and had 11 balls batted down at the line of scrimmage. The freshman signal caller was also sacked 20 times in nine games.

Mississippi State only ran play action on 9% of Rogers' drop backs in 2020.

Tackling in space will be a key for Louisiana Tech's defense Saturday afternoon.

---

