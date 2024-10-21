Scouting UTEP QB Skyler Locklear

Skyler Locklear will make his 6th start at quarterback for UTEP on Tuesday night.

Locklear, a redshirt sophomore from Clayton, North Carolina, started his career at Austin Peay in Tennessee before following Scotty Walden and transferring to UTEP. Locklear only attempted 7 passes through two seasons for the Governors but was still highly regarded after throwing for over 7,000 yards and 78 touchdowns at Cleveland High School. Entering the season, Locklear beat out Cade McConnell for the starting job but was benched at Colorado State. Locklear would get a second retain his position versus FIU, and led the Miners to their first win of 2024.

2024 Statistics

6 GP, 91/144 (63%) for 953 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 172 rushing yards, and 2 rushing TDs.

For his efforts, Locklear has earned a 61.1 PFF grade through 337 snaps this season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 31/31 (100%) for 157 yards, 2 TDs & 0 INTs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 45/63 (71%) for 293 yards, 0 TDs & 2 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 4/12 (33%) for 56 yards, 0 TDs & 2 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 11/24 (46%) for 447 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 81/111 (73%) for 740 yards, 3 TDs & 2 INTs

Under Pressure | 10/33 (30%) for 213 yards, 1 TD & 3 INTs

Not Blitzed | 79/116 (68%) for 772 yards, 3 TDs & 4 INTs

When Blitzed | 12/28 (43%) for 181 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT





As a young and inexperienced quarterback, it is unsurprising that Skyler Locklear’s completion percentage plummets when faced with pressure and blitzes. I expect Jeremiah Johnson to send the heat early and often to force the 5’11 gunslinger to make quick decisions with the football.

Through six games this season, Locklear has averaged 24 pass attempts per game and 6.8 rushes per game for UTEP. Locklear’s pass attempts have decreased as the season has progressed as the Miners have wisely transitioned into a run-first offense and have leaned heavily on running back Jevon Jackson to carry the unit.

Locklear’s most productive targets on offense include Austin Peay transfers 5’8 WR Kenny Odom and 5’7 WR Kam Thomas. Odom started every game for the Governors in 2023 and has burst onto the scene with the Miners in 2024 with a team-leading 510 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Thomas also started every game for Austin Peay last season before becoming the “Miner Back” at UTEP, contributing 38 receptions for 375 yards and 1 touchdown.

Louisiana Tech is coming off a disheartening loss to New Mexico State after looking like they turned the page versus Middle Tennessee. UTEP’s Scotty Walden is very familiar with the Bulldogs as a former interim coach at Southern Miss and will look to get revenge for the Golden Eagles' stunning 31-30 COVID season loss to Louisiana Tech. In Tuesday night’s showdown, we’ll see how much fight the ‘Dawgs have left.

