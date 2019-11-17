Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Marshall
Louisiana Tech (8-2, 5-1) dropped a 31-10 decision at Marshall (7-3, 5-1) Friday night.
The game was Louisiana Tech's first loss since the season opener at Texas on August 31st.
Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat. The offense ran 74 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
74
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
74
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
69
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
69
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
66
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
65
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
55
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
53
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
49
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
47
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
44
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
32
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
30
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
27
|
Biron Rossell
|
RT
|
25
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
16
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
8
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
7
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
3
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
1
With Adrian Hardy out due to suspension, Malik Stanley played 93% of the snaps outside at receiver.
With J'Mar Smith out due to suspension, Aaron Allen played 89% of the snaps before leaving late in the game due to injury.
With Cee Jay Powell only playing 1 snap due to injury, Smoke Harris stepped in and played 65 of 74 snaps and had 9 catches for 91 yards.
After playing only 18 snaps last week, Isaiah Graham played 53 snaps at receiver against Marshall and caught 3 passes for 16 yards.
Biron Rossell got the start at right tackle with Gewhite Stallworth out but had to leave the game due to injury after only 25 snaps. Antawn Lewis then stepped in and played 49 snaps in a reserve role.
Let's shift to the defensive side of the ball. Marshall ran 71 plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
71
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
71
|
Michael Sam
|
CB
|
69
|
Willie Baker
|
DE/OLB
|
66
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
59
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
59
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
57
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
56
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
51
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT
|
50
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE
|
47
|
Kevin Murphy
|
DE
|
28
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
19
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
15
|
Deshon Hall
|
DE
|
14
|
DJ Jackson
|
NT
|
13
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
13
|
Brandon Floyd
|
OLB
|
10
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
7
|
Tristan Allen
|
DE/OLB
|
6
L'Jarius Sneed played all 71 snaps in the loss and led the Bulldogs with 14 tackles from his safety spot.
True freshman Deshon Hall saw action on 14 of 71 snaps in the loss. Hall saw action in his 5th game, therefore will not redshirt on the defensive line for Tech.
Brandon Floyd stepped in and played 10 snaps behind Ezekiel Barnett in place of James Jackson who missed the game due to suspension.
Aaron Roberson was the third cornerback in place of Zach Hannibal but only played 7 of 71 snaps.
