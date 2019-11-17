Louisiana Tech (8-2, 5-1) dropped a 31-10 decision at Marshall (7-3, 5-1) Friday night. The game was Louisiana Tech's first loss since the season opener at Texas on August 31st. Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat. The offense ran 74 plays in the game.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total Willie Allen LT 74 Kody Russey C 74 Malik Stanley WR 69 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 69 Aaron Allen QB 66 Smoke Harris WR 65 Griffin Hebert WR 55 Isaiah Graham WR 53 Antawn Lewis RT 49 Ethan Reed RG 47 Justin Henderson RB 44 Josh Mote LG/RG 32 Israel Tucker RB 30 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 27 Biron Rossell RT 25 Wayne Toussant WR 16 Westin Elliott QB 8 Javonte Woodard WR 7 George Scott WR 3 Cee Jay Powell WR 1

With Adrian Hardy out due to suspension, Malik Stanley played 93% of the snaps outside at receiver. With J'Mar Smith out due to suspension, Aaron Allen played 89% of the snaps before leaving late in the game due to injury. With Cee Jay Powell only playing 1 snap due to injury, Smoke Harris stepped in and played 65 of 74 snaps and had 9 catches for 91 yards. After playing only 18 snaps last week, Isaiah Graham played 53 snaps at receiver against Marshall and caught 3 passes for 16 yards. Biron Rossell got the start at right tackle with Gewhite Stallworth out but had to leave the game due to injury after only 25 snaps. Antawn Lewis then stepped in and played 49 snaps in a reserve role. Let's shift to the defensive side of the ball. Marshall ran 71 plays in the game.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Amik Robertson CB 71 L'Jarius Sneed S 71 Michael Sam CB 69 Willie Baker DE/OLB 66 Ezekiel Barnett OLB 59 Collin Scott ILB 59 Milton Williams DE 57 Darryl Lewis S 56 Connor Taylor ILB 51 Courtney Wallace NT 50 Ka'Derrion Mason DE 47 Kevin Murphy DE 28 Trey Baldwin ILB 19 Bee Jay Williamson S 15 Deshon Hall DE 14 DJ Jackson NT 13 Alex Zayed ILB 13 Brandon Floyd OLB 10 Aaron Roberson CB 7 Tristan Allen DE/OLB 6