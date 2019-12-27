Louisiana Tech defeated Miami 14-0 Thursday night to win the Walk-On's Independence Bowl. With the win, the Bulldogs won 10 games in a season for the first time since 1984. Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for Tech in the win. First up, the offense. Tech ran 70 offensive plays in the game.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total Kody Russey C 70 Willie Allen LT 70 J’Mar Smith QB 69 Gewhite Stallworth RT 67 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 57 Ethan Reed RG 53 Griffin Hebert WR 52 Isaiah Graham WR 47 Justin Henderson RB 46 Malik Stanley WR 42 Bobby Holly H-Back 35 Adrian Hardy WR 33 Josh Mote LG/RG 30 Smoke Harris WR 29 Cee Jay Powell WR 24 Israel Tucker RB 24 Wayne Toussant WR 13 Javonte Woodard WR 5 Antawn Lewis RT 3 Aaron Allen QB 1

Bobby Holly saw action on 50% of the snaps as Tech had to use a lot of "11" personnel to help offset the dynamic Miami pass rush. Cee Jay Powell was back at full strength for the first time in quite some time and saw action on 34% of the snaps. Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Miami ran 66 plays.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Michael Sam CB 66 L'Jarius Sneed S 66 Darryl Lewis S 66 Milton Williams DE 56 Connor Taylor ILB 51 Ka'Derrion Mason DE 47 James Jackson OLB 47 Tristan Allen OLB 45 Alex Zayed ILB 44 Courtney Wallace NT 40 Ezekiel Barnett OLB 39 Aaron Roberson CB 35 Zach Hannibal CB 31 Deshon Hall DE 28 Collin Scott ILB 22 Kevin Murphy DT 19 Trey Baldwin ILB 15 DJ Jackson NT 8 Mykol Clark OLB 1