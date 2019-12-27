News More News
Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Miami

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Louisiana Tech defeated Miami 14-0 Thursday night to win the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.

With the win, the Bulldogs won 10 games in a season for the first time since 1984.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for Tech in the win.

First up, the offense. Tech ran 70 offensive plays in the game.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Kody Russey

C

70

Willie Allen

LT

70

J’Mar Smith

QB

69

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

67

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

57

Ethan Reed

RG

53

Griffin Hebert

WR

52

Isaiah Graham

WR

47

Justin Henderson

RB

46

Malik Stanley

WR

42

Bobby Holly

H-Back

35

Adrian Hardy

WR

33

Josh Mote

LG/RG

30

Smoke Harris

WR

29

Cee Jay Powell

WR

24

Israel Tucker

RB

24

Wayne Toussant

WR

13

Javonte Woodard

WR

5

Antawn Lewis

RT

3

Aaron Allen

QB

1

Bobby Holly saw action on 50% of the snaps as Tech had to use a lot of "11" personnel to help offset the dynamic Miami pass rush.

Cee Jay Powell was back at full strength for the first time in quite some time and saw action on 34% of the snaps.

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Miami ran 66 plays.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Michael Sam

CB

66

L'Jarius Sneed

S

66

Darryl Lewis

S

66

Milton Williams

DE

56

Connor Taylor

ILB

51

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE

47

James Jackson

OLB

47

Tristan Allen

OLB

45

Alex Zayed

ILB

44

Courtney Wallace

NT

40

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

39

Aaron Roberson

CB

35

Zach Hannibal

CB

31

Deshon Hall

DE

28

Collin Scott

ILB

22

Kevin Murphy

DT

19

Trey Baldwin

ILB

15

DJ Jackson

NT

8

Mykol Clark

OLB

1

With Amik Robertson out, Mike Sam, L'Jarius Sneed, and Darryl Lewis all played 100% of the defensive snaps in their final collegiate game.

Bob Diaco rotated Aaron Roberson and Zach Hannibal in Robertson's place. Roberson saw action on 53% of the snaps, while Hannibal saw action on 47%.

With Collin Scott missing the first half due to suspension for targeting against UTSA, walk-on Alex Zayed started in his place and ended up playing 67% of the snaps for the Bulldogs at linebacker.

Deshon Hall continued to play a key role at defensive end as the true freshman saw action on 42% of the snaps.

Mykol Clark saw action in his second game of the season at defensive end.

