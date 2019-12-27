Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Miami
Louisiana Tech defeated Miami 14-0 Thursday night to win the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.
With the win, the Bulldogs won 10 games in a season for the first time since 1984.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for Tech in the win.
First up, the offense. Tech ran 70 offensive plays in the game.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
70
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
70
|
J’Mar Smith
|
QB
|
69
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
67
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
57
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
53
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
52
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
47
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
46
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
42
|
Bobby Holly
|
H-Back
|
35
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
33
|
Josh Mote
|
LG/RG
|
30
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
29
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
24
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
24
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
13
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
5
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
3
|
Aaron Allen
|
QB
|
1
Bobby Holly saw action on 50% of the snaps as Tech had to use a lot of "11" personnel to help offset the dynamic Miami pass rush.
Cee Jay Powell was back at full strength for the first time in quite some time and saw action on 34% of the snaps.
Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, Miami ran 66 plays.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Michael Sam
|
CB
|
66
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
66
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
66
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
56
|
Connor Taylor
|
ILB
|
51
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE
|
47
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
47
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB
|
45
|
Alex Zayed
|
ILB
|
44
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT
|
40
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
39
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
35
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
31
|
Deshon Hall
|
DE
|
28
|
Collin Scott
|
ILB
|
22
|
Kevin Murphy
|
DT
|
19
|
Trey Baldwin
|
ILB
|
15
|
DJ Jackson
|
NT
|
8
|
Mykol Clark
|
OLB
|
1
With Amik Robertson out, Mike Sam, L'Jarius Sneed, and Darryl Lewis all played 100% of the defensive snaps in their final collegiate game.
Bob Diaco rotated Aaron Roberson and Zach Hannibal in Robertson's place. Roberson saw action on 53% of the snaps, while Hannibal saw action on 47%.
With Collin Scott missing the first half due to suspension for targeting against UTSA, walk-on Alex Zayed started in his place and ended up playing 67% of the snaps for the Bulldogs at linebacker.
Deshon Hall continued to play a key role at defensive end as the true freshman saw action on 42% of the snaps.
Mykol Clark saw action in his second game of the season at defensive end.
