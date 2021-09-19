Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs SMU

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

After getting banged up a week ago, Austin Kendall showed some guts Saturday afternoon and somehow played 100% of the snaps even though he faced pressure on 34% of his drop backs.

Tre Harris played 59% of the snaps at receiver and had his first career 100-yard game.

Marcus Williams lead all RBs in playing 49% of the snaps.

Carson Rieder saw his first extended action at TE and had one big 48-yard catch down the field.

Defensively, the Bulldogs faced 91 plays from the SMU offense.