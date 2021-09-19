Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs SMU
Louisiana Tech (1-2) suffered a gut-wrenching 39-37 loss to SMU (3-0) Saturday afternoon.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 74 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
QB Austin Kendall
|
74
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
74
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
61
|
LT Biron Rossell
|
61
|
RG/LG Kellton Hollins
|
61
|
RT Chris Fournier
|
50
|
LG Josh Mote
|
50
|
WR Griffin Hebert
|
49
|
WR Bub Means
|
45
|
WR Tre Harris
|
44
|
LT/RT Dakota White
|
41
|
RG Samuel Williams
|
37
|
RB Marcus Williams
|
36
|
WR Samuel Emilus
|
30
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
25
|
H-Back Jacob Adams
|
24
|
RB Greg Garner
|
20
|
RB Harlan Dixon
|
14
|
TE/WR Carson Rieder
|
10
|
TE/WR Ivan Thomas
|
4
|
RB Kevin Dominique
|
4
After getting banged up a week ago, Austin Kendall showed some guts Saturday afternoon and somehow played 100% of the snaps even though he faced pressure on 34% of his drop backs.
Tre Harris played 59% of the snaps at receiver and had his first career 100-yard game.
Marcus Williams lead all RBs in playing 49% of the snaps.
Carson Rieder saw his first extended action at TE and had one big 48-yard catch down the field.
Defensively, the Bulldogs faced 91 plays from the SMU offense.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
CB Baylen Buchanan
|
82
|
LB Trey Baldwin
|
82
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
78
|
LB Tyler Grubbs
|
78
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
70
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
65
|
LB Ezekiel Barnett
|
62
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
52
|
S Myles Mason
|
50
|
DT Keivie Rose
|
43
|
DT Rasheed Lyles
|
42
|
DE Ben Bell
|
42
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
38
|
DT DJ Jackson
|
36
|
DT Tristan Allen
|
35
|
DE Kershawn Fisher
|
31
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
24
|
DE Joe Mason
|
21
|
CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
17
|
LB Maki Carabin
|
13
|
LB Joren Dickey
|
12
|
DE Willie Baker
|
10
|
LB Allen Walker
|
9
|
CB Elijah Hamilton
|
6
|
DT Levi Bell
|
3
With Jaiden Cole out due to injury, the Bulldogs went with a 3-man rotation at safety. Beejay Williamson (86%), Khalil Ladler (71%), and Myles Mason (55%) combined to handle the duties with Cole out.
With Levi Bell leaving the game early due to injury, Rasheed Lyles saw a substantial increase in his snaps playing 46% of the snaps.
After 11 guys played double-digit snaps on the defensive line last week, 10 guys played double-digit snaps this week. However, the defensive line was unable to get a sack for the first time this season.
---
