{{ timeAgo('2021-09-19 11:12:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs SMU

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-2) suffered a gut-wrenching 39-37 loss to SMU (3-0) Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 74 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

QB Austin Kendall

74

C Abraham Delfin

74

WR Smoke Harris

61

LT Biron Rossell

61

RG/LG Kellton Hollins

61

RT Chris Fournier

50

LG Josh Mote

50

WR Griffin Hebert

49

WR Bub Means

45

WR Tre Harris

44

LT/RT Dakota White

41

RG Samuel Williams

37

RB Marcus Williams

36

WR Samuel Emilus

30

WR Kyle Maxwell

25

H-Back Jacob Adams

24

RB Greg Garner

20

RB Harlan Dixon

14

TE/WR Carson Rieder

10

TE/WR Ivan Thomas

4

RB Kevin Dominique

4

After getting banged up a week ago, Austin Kendall showed some guts Saturday afternoon and somehow played 100% of the snaps even though he faced pressure on 34% of his drop backs.

Tre Harris played 59% of the snaps at receiver and had his first career 100-yard game.

Marcus Williams lead all RBs in playing 49% of the snaps.

Carson Rieder saw his first extended action at TE and had one big 48-yard catch down the field.

Defensively, the Bulldogs faced 91 plays from the SMU offense.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

CB Baylen Buchanan

82

LB Trey Baldwin

82

S Beejay Williamson

78

LB Tyler Grubbs

78

CB Cedric Woods

70

S Khalil Ladler

65

LB Ezekiel Barnett

62

DE Deshon Hall

52

S Myles Mason

50

DT Keivie Rose

43

DT Rasheed Lyles

42

DE Ben Bell

42

DE Mykol Clark

38

DT DJ Jackson

36

DT Tristan Allen

35

DE Kershawn Fisher

31

CB Zach Hannibal

24

DE Joe Mason

21

CB Brodrick Calhoun

17

LB Maki Carabin

13

LB Joren Dickey

12

DE Willie Baker

10

LB Allen Walker

9

CB Elijah Hamilton

6

DT Levi Bell

3

With Jaiden Cole out due to injury, the Bulldogs went with a 3-man rotation at safety. Beejay Williamson (86%), Khalil Ladler (71%), and Myles Mason (55%) combined to handle the duties with Cole out.

With Levi Bell leaving the game early due to injury, Rasheed Lyles saw a substantial increase in his snaps playing 46% of the snaps.

After 11 guys played double-digit snaps on the defensive line last week, 10 guys played double-digit snaps this week. However, the defensive line was unable to get a sack for the first time this season.

---

