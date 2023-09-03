Louisiana Tech (1-1) dropped its first game in 2023 with a 38-14 loss at SMU (1-0) on Saturday afternoon. Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat. Offensively, Tech ran 58 plays in the game.



LA Tech Offense Player Snap Count Total QB Hank Bachmeier 58 RT Carson Bruno 58 C Abraham Delfin 58 LG Bert Hale 58 LT Dakota White 58 WR Kyle Maxwell 47 WR Smoke Harris 45 RB Charvis Thornton 44 WR Koby Duru 43 RG Biron Rossell 32 TE Nate Jones 30 TE Ryan Rivera 28 RG Jerren Gilbert 27 WR Julien Lewis 12 RB Keith Willis 11 WR Matthew McCallister 10 WR Decoldest Crawford 9 TE John Locke 5 RB Jacob Fields 3 WR Cyrus Allen 2

With Tru Edwards injured at receiver, Kyle Maxwell played 47 snaps at outside receiver and had 2 catches for 55 yards. With Cyrus Allen getting banged up on the first play of the game, Koby Duru and Julien Lewis stepped in at outside receiver. Duru caught his first touchdown of the season, and Lewis had a nice 37-yard grab late in the game. Although he was injured last week, Charvis Thornton started at running back and played 44 of 58 snaps. Biron Rossell came off the bench at right guard to play 32 snaps. Defensively, Scott Power's unit had to defend 82 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense Player Snap Count Total S Cecil Singleton 75 LB Brevin Randle 69 S Myles Heard 57 DE Mykol Clark 57 Nickel Michael Richard 56 DT Rason Williams 54 LB Jeslord Boateng 54 CB Cedric Woods 50 CB Willie Roberts 49 DT Zion Nason 48 DT Deshon Hall 48 DE J'Dan Burnett 43 CB Jhamal Shelby 42 LB Hugh Davis 36 DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell 32 S Roderick Roberson 32 DE Jayden Gray 29 Nickel Qua'veon Turner 23 CB Keyshawn Paul 20 DT David Blay 14 LB Zach Zimos 13