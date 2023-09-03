Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs SMU
Louisiana Tech (1-1) dropped its first game in 2023 with a 38-14 loss at SMU (1-0) on Saturday afternoon.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 58 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
QB Hank Bachmeier
|
58
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
58
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
58
|
LG Bert Hale
|
58
|
LT Dakota White
|
58
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
47
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
45
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
44
|
WR Koby Duru
|
43
|
RG Biron Rossell
|
32
|
TE Nate Jones
|
30
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
28
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
27
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
12
|
RB Keith Willis
|
11
|
WR Matthew McCallister
|
10
|
WR Decoldest Crawford
|
9
|
TE John Locke
|
5
|
RB Jacob Fields
|
3
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
2
With Tru Edwards injured at receiver, Kyle Maxwell played 47 snaps at outside receiver and had 2 catches for 55 yards.
With Cyrus Allen getting banged up on the first play of the game, Koby Duru and Julien Lewis stepped in at outside receiver. Duru caught his first touchdown of the season, and Lewis had a nice 37-yard grab late in the game.
Although he was injured last week, Charvis Thornton started at running back and played 44 of 58 snaps.
Biron Rossell came off the bench at right guard to play 32 snaps.
Defensively, Scott Power's unit had to defend 82 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
75
|
LB Brevin Randle
|
69
|
S Myles Heard
|
57
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
57
|
Nickel Michael Richard
|
56
|
DT Rason Williams
|
54
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
54
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
50
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
49
|
DT Zion Nason
|
48
|
DT Deshon Hall
|
48
|
DE J'Dan Burnett
|
43
|
CB Jhamal Shelby
|
42
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
36
|
DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|
32
|
S Roderick Roberson
|
32
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
29
|
Nickel Qua'veon Turner
|
23
|
CB Keyshawn Paul
|
20
|
DT David Blay
|
14
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
13
With Demarcus Griffin-Taylor injured, Michael Richard made his first start at the nickel spot. The true freshman had 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, and 1 QB hurry.
Jhamal Shelby saw action on a career-high 42 snaps at cornerback. The redshirt freshman did give up one catch for 44 yards.
Roderick Roberson saw his first action at safety and provided some physicality to the position during his 32 snaps.
