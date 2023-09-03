News More News
Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs SMU

Louisiana Tech (1-1) dropped its first game in 2023 with a 38-14 loss at SMU (1-0) on Saturday afternoon.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 58 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense
Player Snap Count Total

QB Hank Bachmeier

58

RT Carson Bruno

58

C Abraham Delfin

58

LG Bert Hale

58

LT Dakota White

58

WR Kyle Maxwell

47

WR Smoke Harris

45

RB Charvis Thornton

44

WR Koby Duru

43

RG Biron Rossell

32

TE Nate Jones

30

TE Ryan Rivera

28

RG Jerren Gilbert

27

WR Julien Lewis

12

RB Keith Willis

11

WR Matthew McCallister

10

WR Decoldest Crawford

9

TE John Locke

5

RB Jacob Fields

3

WR Cyrus Allen

2

With Tru Edwards injured at receiver, Kyle Maxwell played 47 snaps at outside receiver and had 2 catches for 55 yards.

With Cyrus Allen getting banged up on the first play of the game, Koby Duru and Julien Lewis stepped in at outside receiver. Duru caught his first touchdown of the season, and Lewis had a nice 37-yard grab late in the game.

Although he was injured last week, Charvis Thornton started at running back and played 44 of 58 snaps.

Biron Rossell came off the bench at right guard to play 32 snaps.

Defensively, Scott Power's unit had to defend 82 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense 
Player Snap Count Total

S Cecil Singleton

75

LB Brevin Randle

69

S Myles Heard

57

DE Mykol Clark

57

Nickel Michael Richard

56

DT Rason Williams

54

LB Jeslord Boateng

54

CB Cedric Woods

50

CB Willie Roberts

49

DT Zion Nason

48

DT Deshon Hall

48

DE J'Dan Burnett

43

CB Jhamal Shelby

42

LB Hugh Davis

36

DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

32

S Roderick Roberson

32

DE Jayden Gray

29

Nickel Qua'veon Turner

23

CB Keyshawn Paul

20

DT David Blay

14

LB Zach Zimos

13

With Demarcus Griffin-Taylor injured, Michael Richard made his first start at the nickel spot. The true freshman had 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, and 1 QB hurry.

Jhamal Shelby saw action on a career-high 42 snaps at cornerback. The redshirt freshman did give up one catch for 44 yards.

Roderick Roberson saw his first action at safety and provided some physicality to the position during his 32 snaps.

