Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Texas
Louisiana Tech fell short in its season opener at #10 Texas by a score of 45-14 Saturday night.
Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in this one.
Tech had 83 total snaps offensively.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
81
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
77
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
77
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
77
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
74
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
65
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
65
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
61
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
39
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
38
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
38
|
Joshua Mote
|
LG/RG
|
36
|
Smoke Harris
|
Wr
|
33
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
29
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
29
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
19
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
12
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
11
|
Joshua Matthews
|
WR
|
8
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
8
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
7
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
6
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
6
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
6
|
Joseph Walker
|
WR
|
2
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
2
|
Christian Henderson
|
RG
|
2
|
Abraham Delfin
|
C
|
2
|
Jake Norris
|
WR
|
2
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
1
Jaqwis Dancy carried a bulk of the load at running back and showed explosiveness. The senior tailback will continue to play a bigger role in the Tech offense as the season progresses.
Now shifting to the defense, the Bulldog defense was on the field for 73 plays Saturday night.
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
68
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
58
|
Collin Scott
|
LB
|
56
|
Michael Sam
|
CB
|
55
|
Willie Baker
|
OLB
|
53
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
53
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
50
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE
|
49
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT
|
47
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
42
|
Trey Baldwin
|
LB
|
42
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
35
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
26
|
Connor Taylor
|
LB
|
21
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DE
|
21
|
D.J. Jackson
|
NT
|
20
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB
|
20
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
20
|
Alex Zayed
|
LB
|
17
|
Steven Shaw
|
DE
|
16
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
16
|
Randy Hogan
|
LB
|
10
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
5
|
Keivie Rose
|
DE
|
3
Milton Williams made his first career start Saturday night for Tech and played 79% of the snaps. With Tech thin up front, especially early in the season, the Bulldogs will rely on its starting to defensive to play a large number of snaps.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We will have complete Pro Football Focus Player Grades out first thing Monday morning. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics.