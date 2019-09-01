Louisiana Tech fell short in its season opener at #10 Texas by a score of 45-14 Saturday night. Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in this one. Tech had 83 total snaps offensively.

La Tech Offense Player Position Snap Count Total Kody Russey C 81 Gewhite Stallworth RT 77 Willie Allen LT 77 J'Mar Smith QB 77 Adrian Hardy WR 74 Drew Kirkpatrick LG 65 Ethan Reed RG 65 Isaiah Graham WR 61 Griffin Hebert WR 39 Malik Stanley WR 38 Jaqwis Dancy RB 38 Joshua Mote LG/RG 36 Smoke Harris Wr 33 Cee Jay Powell WR 29 Israel Tucker RB 29 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 19 Wayne Toussant WR 12 Javonte Woodard WR 11 Joshua Matthews WR 8 Justin Henderson RB 8 DeAndre Marcus RB 7 Antawn Lewis RT 6 Biron Rossell LT 6 Westin Elliott QB 6 Joseph Walker WR 2 Praise Okorie WR 2 Christian Henderson RG 2 Abraham Delfin C 2 Jake Norris WR 2 Noah Pitre TE 1

Jaqwis Dancy carried a bulk of the load at running back and showed explosiveness. The senior tailback will continue to play a bigger role in the Tech offense as the season progresses. Now shifting to the defense, the Bulldog defense was on the field for 73 plays Saturday night.

La Tech Defense Player Position Snap Count Total Amik Robertson CB 68 Milton Williams DE 58 Collin Scott LB 56 Michael Sam CB 55 Willie Baker OLB 53 L'Jarius Sneed S 53 James Jackson OLB 50 Ka'Derrion Mason DE 49 Courtney Wallace NT 47 Bee Jay Williamson S 42 Trey Baldwin LB 42 Darryl Lewis S 35 Ezekiel Barnett OLB 26 Connor Taylor LB 21 La'Dante Davenport DE 21 D.J. Jackson NT 20 Tristan Allen OLB 20 Aaron Roberson CB 20 Alex Zayed LB 17 Steven Shaw DE 16 Jaiden Cole S 16 Randy Hogan LB 10 Zach Hannibal CB 5 Keivie Rose DE 3