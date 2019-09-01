News More News
Snap Count Totals | La Tech vs Texas

Louisiana Tech fell short in its season opener at #10 Texas by a score of 45-14 Saturday night.

Let's take a look at the snap count totals for the Bulldogs in this one.

Tech had 83 total snaps offensively.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Kody Russey

C

81

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

77

Willie Allen

LT

77

J'Mar Smith

QB

77

Adrian Hardy

WR

74

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

65

Ethan Reed

RG

65

Isaiah Graham

WR

61

Griffin Hebert

WR

39

Malik Stanley

WR

38

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

38

Joshua Mote

LG/RG

36

Smoke Harris

Wr

33

Cee Jay Powell

WR

29

Israel Tucker

RB

29

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

19

Wayne Toussant

WR

12

Javonte Woodard

WR

11

Joshua Matthews

WR

8

Justin Henderson

RB

8

DeAndre Marcus

RB

7

Antawn Lewis

RT

6

Biron Rossell

LT

6

Westin Elliott

QB

6

Joseph Walker

WR

2

Praise Okorie

WR

2

Christian Henderson

RG

2

Abraham Delfin

C

2

Jake Norris

WR

2

Noah Pitre

TE

1

Jaqwis Dancy carried a bulk of the load at running back and showed explosiveness. The senior tailback will continue to play a bigger role in the Tech offense as the season progresses.

Now shifting to the defense, the Bulldog defense was on the field for 73 plays Saturday night.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Snap Count Total

Amik Robertson

CB

68

Milton Williams

DE

58

Collin Scott

LB

56

Michael Sam

CB

55

Willie Baker

OLB

53

L'Jarius Sneed

S

53

James Jackson

OLB

50

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE

49

Courtney Wallace

NT

47

Bee Jay Williamson

S

42

Trey Baldwin

LB

42

Darryl Lewis

S

35

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

26

Connor Taylor

LB

21

La'Dante Davenport

DE

21

D.J. Jackson

NT

20

Tristan Allen

OLB

20

Aaron Roberson

CB

20

Alex Zayed

LB

17

Steven Shaw

DE

16

Jaiden Cole

S

16

Randy Hogan

LB

10

Zach Hannibal

CB

5

Keivie Rose

DE

3

Milton Williams made his first career start Saturday night for Tech and played 79% of the snaps. With Tech thin up front, especially early in the season, the Bulldogs will rely on its starting to defensive to play a large number of snaps.

