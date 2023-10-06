Offensively, Tech ran 82 plays in the game.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the defeat.

Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-1) fell 35-28 to WKU (4-2, 2-0) inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Thursday night.

Jack Turner made his 3rd straight start at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

Kyle Maxwell returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games.

Charvis Thornton returned to the game after missing the last two games due to injury.

Matthew McCallister saw action at receiver after not playing since the SMU game due to injury.

Defensively, the Hilltoppers ran 65 plays in the game.