News More News
ago football Edit

Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs WKU

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-1) fell 35-28 to WKU (4-2, 2-0) inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Thursday night.

Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the defeat.

Offensively, Tech ran 82 plays in the game.

LA Tech Offense 
Player Snap Count Total

QB Jack Turner

82

RT Carson Bruno

82

LT Dakota White

82

LG Bert Hale

82

C Abraham Delfin

76

WR Cyrus Allen

72

WR Smoke Harris

72

RG Jerren Gilbert

71

RB Tyre Shelton

61

TE Ryan Rivera

49

WR Tru Edwards

46

WR Kyle Maxwell

32

TE Nate Jones

25

RB Charvis Thornton

17

WR Marlion Jackson

16

RG Biron Rossell

14

WR Matthew McCallister

9

C Landon Nelson

6

WR Julien Lewis

3

TE John Locke

2

RB Dakota Williams

1

TE Eli Finley

1

RB Keldric Moody

1

Jack Turner made his 3rd straight start at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

Kyle Maxwell returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games.

Charvis Thornton returned to the game after missing the last two games due to injury.

Matthew McCallister saw action at receiver after not playing since the SMU game due to injury.

Defensively, the Hilltoppers ran 65 plays in the game.

LA Tech Defense
Player Snap Count Total

LB Jeslord Boateng

65

S Roderick Roberson

65

CB Willie Roberts

59

DT Zion Nason

56

CB Cedric Woods

51

DE Deshon Hall

51

LB Zach Zimos

48

DE Mykol Clark

48

DT Rason Williams

43

NK Michael Richard

41

S Cecil Singleton

40

CB Jhamal Shelby

34

S Isaiah Mcelvane

25

LB Hugh Davis

25

DE Jesse Evans

23

NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

16

DT David Blay

12

DE Jayden Gray

11

DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

3

Jeslord Boateng went the distance at LB with Brevin Randle out.

Roderick Roberson made his first start at safety with Myles Heard out for the Bulldogs.

Zach Zimos shifted to an inside linebacker spot this week.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}