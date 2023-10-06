Snap Count Totals | LA Tech vs WKU
Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-1) fell 35-28 to WKU (4-2, 2-0) inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Thursday night.
Let's take a look at some of the Snap Count Totals for the 'Dogs in the defeat.
Offensively, Tech ran 82 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
QB Jack Turner
|
82
|
RT Carson Bruno
|
82
|
LT Dakota White
|
82
|
LG Bert Hale
|
82
|
C Abraham Delfin
|
76
|
WR Cyrus Allen
|
72
|
WR Smoke Harris
|
72
|
RG Jerren Gilbert
|
71
|
RB Tyre Shelton
|
61
|
TE Ryan Rivera
|
49
|
WR Tru Edwards
|
46
|
WR Kyle Maxwell
|
32
|
TE Nate Jones
|
25
|
RB Charvis Thornton
|
17
|
WR Marlion Jackson
|
16
|
RG Biron Rossell
|
14
|
WR Matthew McCallister
|
9
|
C Landon Nelson
|
6
|
WR Julien Lewis
|
3
|
TE John Locke
|
2
|
RB Dakota Williams
|
1
|
TE Eli Finley
|
1
|
RB Keldric Moody
|
1
Jack Turner made his 3rd straight start at quarterback for the Bulldogs.
Kyle Maxwell returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games.
Charvis Thornton returned to the game after missing the last two games due to injury.
Matthew McCallister saw action at receiver after not playing since the SMU game due to injury.
Defensively, the Hilltoppers ran 65 plays in the game.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
LB Jeslord Boateng
|
65
|
S Roderick Roberson
|
65
|
CB Willie Roberts
|
59
|
DT Zion Nason
|
56
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
51
|
DE Deshon Hall
|
51
|
LB Zach Zimos
|
48
|
DE Mykol Clark
|
48
|
DT Rason Williams
|
43
|
NK Michael Richard
|
41
|
S Cecil Singleton
|
40
|
CB Jhamal Shelby
|
34
|
S Isaiah Mcelvane
|
25
|
LB Hugh Davis
|
25
|
DE Jesse Evans
|
23
|
NK Demarcus Griffin-Taylor
|
16
|
DT David Blay
|
12
|
DE Jayden Gray
|
11
|
DE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell
|
3
Jeslord Boateng went the distance at LB with Brevin Randle out.
Roderick Roberson made his first start at safety with Myles Heard out for the Bulldogs.
Zach Zimos shifted to an inside linebacker spot this week.
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue