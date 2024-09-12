in other news
The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs to travel to NC State this weekend
LA Tech will travel to NC State on Saturday.
Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | September 6, 2024
Minor league baseball is winding down in 2024.
BTB Radio | Tech/Nicholls Recap, Terry on Bulldog Golf, Thorne in Studio
Very informative show on Tuesday night.
The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs survive scare against Nicholls, what did we learn?
New week. New opportunities.
PFF Player Grades | LA Tech vs Nicholls
LA Tech knocked off Nicholls in dramatic fashion on Saturday night.
in other news
The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs to travel to NC State this weekend
LA Tech will travel to NC State on Saturday.
Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | September 6, 2024
Minor league baseball is winding down in 2024.
BTB Radio | Tech/Nicholls Recap, Terry on Bulldog Golf, Thorne in Studio
Very informative show on Tuesday night.
Louisiana Tech (1-0) will play its first road game of 2024 at NC State (1-1) on Saturday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM CT on the ACC Network.
With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and Above - Elite Level
80 to 89 - All-Conference Level
70 to 79 - Starter Level
60 to 69 - Backup Level
59 and Below - Replacement Level