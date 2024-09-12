Louisiana Tech (1-0) will play its first road game of 2024 at NC State (1-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM CT on the ACC Network.

With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and Above - Elite Level

80 to 89 - All-Conference Level

70 to 79 - Starter Level

60 to 69 - Backup Level

59 and Below - Replacement Level