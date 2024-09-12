Advertisement

LA Tech will travel to NC State on Saturday.

Minor league baseball is winding down in 2024.

Very informative show on Tuesday night.

New week. New opportunities.

LA Tech knocked off Nicholls in dramatic fashion on Saturday night.

LA Tech will travel to NC State on Saturday.

Minor league baseball is winding down in 2024.

Very informative show on Tuesday night.

Published Sep 12, 2024
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs NC State
Ben Carlisle
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-0) will play its first road game of 2024 at NC State (1-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM CT on the ACC Network.

With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and Above - Elite Level

80 to 89 - All-Conference Level

70 to 79 - Starter Level

60 to 69 - Backup Level

59 and Below - Replacement Level

