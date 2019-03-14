Louisiana Tech (20-12, 10-9) will get its shot at the C-USA regular season champion, Old Dominion (23-8, 13-5) Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on Stadium. The two teams squared off earlier this season on January 17th, with the Monarchs winning 64-63 in Norfolk.



Louisiana Tech Player Minutes Per Game Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game DaQuan Bracey 31.1 15.6 3.3 Amorie Archibald 31.5 10.9 4.0 JaColby Pemberton 26.9 9.8 5.6 Anthony Duruji 30.2 12.3 6.3 Oliver Powell 24.6 6.5 5.0

After trailing by as many as 16 points Wednesday night, the Dunkin' Dogs pulled off a remarkable comeback to beat FAU 57-56. In talking about the big comeback postgame, Eric Konkol said, "We just kept talking about playing one possession at a time, especially on the defensive end. Sometimes when you get behind you get over aggressive and take quick shots. We just asked the guys to keep trusting and play aggressively. Thankfully we were able to make enough plays in the end." The trio of DaQuan Bracey, Anthony Duruji, and Amorie Archibald were key to Tech's comeback combining for 28 of the Bulldogs 37 points in the second half. ODU is going to try and slow the game down for Tech Thursday night, which plays into Tech's hands. With the Bulldogs having eight players in the rotation, including only three guards, a slow pace will allow for Konkol's squad to pace themselves in their second game in as many nights. In the first matchup between the two teams, Tech shot only 38% from the field. The Bulldogs must be more efficient in order to win Thursday night.



Old Dominion Player Minutes Per Game Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game Ahmad Caver 37.3 16.9 4.4 Xavier Green 30.3 9.1 3.8 B.J. Stith 34.2 17.3 7.4 Aaron Carver 21 2.2 5.9 Elbert Robinson III 8.7 2.3 2.1

ODU comes in Thursday night's matchup losers of two straight. The Monarchs dropped games to Southern Miss and UAB to close out the regular season. In a year where Conference USA had no dominant team, Jeff Jones' squad proved to be the most consistent. Winning the league led to Jones being named the Coach of the Year in C-USA, while B.J. Stith was named Player of the Year. Stith and Ahmad Caver form one of the best duo's in Conference USA and will be the focal point Thursday night .Caver rarely comes off the floor and has a 2.47 assist/turnover ratio. If ODU does have a weakness, like Tech, they struggle at the free throw line shooting only 65%. ESPN's BPI gives ODU a 55% chance of winning.

