Stat Attack | Charlotte

After five straight losses, it may only be human to start to think that Tech may not win another football game for the rest of the year. But after the Tech offense showed signs of life against a stout UAB defense, Tech welcomes one of the worst defenses in college football to Joe Aillet Stadium this Saturday:

The key to avoiding a sixth straight loss may boil down to the Tech's rushing attack. Freshman quarterback JD Head played admirably, but he was helped by running backs that combined to put up over 100 yards on the ground for the first time in conference play. Tech’s best offensive performances this year came from out-of-conference (OOC) games, where each match ended with the Bulldogs topping 100 rushing yards. Neither the OOC contests nor the UAB game showcased an amazing rush offense, but it was good enough to get the job done offensively. And if you have to try to run against any C-USA defense, Charlotte would not be a bad pick: