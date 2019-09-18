It's a well known trope that Skip Holtz likes to be conservative. Often that criticism is directed towards the play-calling (remember all those delayed hand-offs against Grambling?), but Skip has also been critiqued for his willingness to settle for field goals once the offense gets in range. Last season, Tech only reached the end zone on 46.58% of trips inside the opponents' 40 yard line and 60.42% of trips inside the 20.

But this year (so far) looks different. Tech has scored a touchdown on 71.43% of the drives that enter the red zone, and an even 50% of the time the ball crosses the 40. That's an impressive improvement, but not quite as impressive as what the defense has been able to do.

Tech's opponents have only scored touchdowns on 38% of drives that reach the Tech 40. And the Bulldog defense have stopped half of all red zone drives from crossing the goal line.

But while the Tech defense has been exceptional with their backs to the wall, the FIU D has not. In the three games this year, FIU has allowed a total of eight drives to enter the red zone. One ended in a field goal, but the other seven reached the end zone. So the Golden Panthers have allowed a red zone efficiency of 100%: