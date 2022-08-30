Tech wasn’t the only team in college football with a quarterback battle going into fall camp. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz had a choice to make between bowl-game starter Brady Cook, redshirt freshman Tyler Macon, prize recruit Sam Horn, and former Tech QB Jack Abraham. And Drinkwitz selected Brady Cook to try to turn around a passing offense that truly failed to impress a year ago:



Brady Cook didn’t play much meaningful time until the Armed Forces Bowl, but his numbers in that one game were similar to what season starter Connor Bazelak was able to accomplish in his eleven games. Bazelak averaged 6.8 yards per attempt and Cook averaged 5.9. And the yards per completion numbers look even worse. Missouri as a team ranked 4th worse in FBS college football last year in yards per caught ball:



The 2021 Missouri passing game left a lot to be desired. It’s never a good sign when the leading receiver (by receptions) is the running back. The Tigers reliably failed to move the ball down the field in large chunks. All the complaints about how boring the Tech offense was a year ago? They could also be applied to Missouri: