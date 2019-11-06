With an over/under in Vegas hovering around 68 points, this week's match-up between Tech and North Texas is expected to be a high-scoring, shootout-style affair. And that's for a good reason: The two teams facing off in Joe Aillet Stadium this Saturday boast two of C-USA's best pass offenses:

As you'd expect, pass heavy playcalling results in fewer opportunities for the run game. But remarkably, both teams have improved on the ground from a year ago. The Bulldogs went from 3.9 yards per carry (YPC) in 2018 to 5.1 YPC in 2019. The Mean Green's improvement was less drastic (4.3 YPC in 2018 to 4.7 YPC this year), but that was still good enough to become the 5th most effective running game in the conference. On paper, North Texas and Tech have eerily similar backfields. Both teams have seen the emergence of a workhorse that's taken 34% of the teams rushing attempts and average over 6.5 YPC: UNT's Tre Siggers and Tech's Justin Henderson. Both teams each also have two support backs that see 14-18% of the carries and average just over 4.5 YPC: Deandre Torrey and Loren Easly for the Mean Green, Jaqwis Dancy and Israel Tucker for the Bulldogs. The biggest difference on stat sheet is in the touchdown category. While Tech has reached the endzone 19 times on the ground, North Texas has only seven rushing touchdowns. Justin Henderson by himself has more rushing TDs than the Mean Green.