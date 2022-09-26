There isn't a whole lot to say about it, except that it's the opposite of a winning recipe.

It's becoming a recurring theme at this point. Louisiana Tech now leads the nation with 14 turnovers through 4 games.

The Bulldogs will enter their bye week at 1-3 overall and will begin preparations for an October 8th match-up against UTEP.

Louisiana Tech turned the ball over five times in a 38-14 loss at South Alabama on Saturday night.

Two weeks to get it cleaned up.

2 -- The defensive continues to give the Bulldogs a chance

Scott Power's defense allowed only 17 points and 389 yards on Saturday night in Tech's 24-point defeat at South Alabama.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Was the defense flawless? Absolutely not, they missed 18 tackles.

But the unit would have Tech in football games in the 4th quarter if it were not for pick sixes, punt return touchdowns and turnovers inside its own 20 yard line.

3 -- Greg Garner flashes at RB

Greg Garner saw his first extended action at running back for the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

The senior carried the ball 7 times for 51 yards and forced 5 missed tackles.

Going forward, it's evident that he's the best option in Tech's struggling run game to tote the rock.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- Is it Lyddy time at quarterback?

When Landry Lyddy signed with Louisiana Tech in the class of 2022, it was the first time in program history that the Bulldogs had signed the LA HS Gatorade Player of the Year.

It was evident that the Bulldogs had older, more experienced options at the position entering the season.

After 4 games and a combined 10 interceptions from Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing, it's fair to ask if its time for Sonny Cumbie to look towards the future.

The Bulldogs have two weeks to prepare for the UTEP game on October 8th, which would give Cumbie and Co. ample time to get the talented freshman ready for extended game action.

2 -- Where is the team morale like after 4 games?

Getting off to a 1-3 start is tough. Very tough. Even tougher when you consider the brutal schedule that the Bulldogs have played to this point.

As a program, Tech is 4-14 in its last 18 games. Not great.

Within the locker room, who steps up and says enough is enough?

No one ever said it would be easy.

One Prediction for Next Week

Let's regroup. Talk next week.

