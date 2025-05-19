The 3-2-1 | Diamond Dogs will be 5-seed in C-USA Tournament in Lynchburg

Louisiana Tech wrapped up its regular season by winnings two of three games against New Mexico State this past weekend.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season at 31-23 overall and 14-12 in C-USA play.

Tech will be the #5 seed in the Conference USA tournament in Lynchburg, VA this weekend.

The Diamond Dogs will square-off with Jacksonville State at 6:30 PM CT on Wednesday night.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Diamond Dogs finish in 5th place in C-USA

Conference USA proved to be a very competitive league throughout the 2025 season.

The league as a whole finished #5 nationally in RPI.

With Tech finishing at 31-23 (14-12) and 5th place in the league standings, the Bulldogs will need to win the conference tournament to make it to an NCAA Regional for a 4th time in 5 seasons.

The Diamond Dogs have played in the conference tournament championship game in three of the last four years, so it's certainly realistic that Lane Burroughs club could make a run this week in Lynchburg.

2 — The Big Three

Is that what we are going to call Tech's trio of left-handed hitters Sebastian Mexico, Trey Hawsey, and Zeb Ruddell?

That's what we'll go with right now.

The trio combined to hit .295 with 29 home runs and 114 RBI during the regular season.

All three players finished with an OPS over .900 and will be a huge key to Tech's success in the conference tournament.

3 — Logan Forsythe at Top of Rotation

Logan Forsythe transferred in from Mississippi Sate in the off-season and was expected to be a key piece to Tech's pitching staff throughout the 2025 season.

Forsythe has certainly been a key piece throughout the year, but Lane Burroughs thrust the right-hander into a starting role on May 9th at Jacksonville State.

Since entering the rotation, Forsythe has struck out 19 hitters and walked only 3 in 10.2 innings of work.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Can the Diamond Dogs beat a left-handed starting pitcher?

It's no secret, Tech has struggled to solve left-handed pitching throughout the 2025 season.

With five left-handed hitters in the everyday lineup, it's somewhat understandable that the club has struggled against southpaws this season.

Tech hitters have an .840 OPS against right-handed pitching compared to only a .758 OPS against left-handed pitching.

The sample size becomes a lot smaller this week in Lynchburg and things become significantly more magnified, but perhaps the 'Dogs can put some of the struggles behind them and light up a lefty? Let's do it!

2 — Who is the favorite in Lynchburg?

Dallas Baptist won the conference in the regular season by three games, so the Patriots are the easy answer.

However, how much is at stake for Dan Heefner's club? Are the Patriots in the mix to host a regional? At best they are on the bubble for hosting entering the week.

Does that mean the Patriots approach things a little bit differently? Maybe.

WKU won 42 games, but they've sputtered of late to get to the point where they'll need to win the tournament to get into an NCAA Regional.

Louisiana Tech has played by for the conference tournament championship in three of the last four years.

Liberty is at home.

Who ya got?

One Prediction for Next Week

Logan Forsythe pitches seven innings for the Diamond Dogs on Wednesday night.

---

