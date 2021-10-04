The 3-2-1 | 'Dogs fall at #23 NC State, Time to make a run

Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0) fell 34-27 to #23 NC State over the weekend.

The Bulldogs now enter their bye week before traveling to UTEP on October 16th.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- Austin Kendall is REAL

Austin Kendall returned to the Bulldog lineup at NC State after missing the previous week against North Texas. After two days of walkthroughs leading up to the game, all Kendall did was produce 412 total yards of offense and 3 TDs. Oh yeah, NC State was allowing just 249 yards entering the game. After five games, it's clear that Austin Kendall and the Bulldog offense are explosive enough to lead Tech to a Conference USA Championship.

2 -- The clock management late was an issue

With 41 seconds remaining in the game and looking to at least tie, Louisiana Tech was at the NC State 30 yard-line. Kendall was forced to exit the game for one play after getting banged up on a 4th & 10 scramble in which he picked up the first down. There were three options on the table for the Bulldogs, who had one timeout remaining. 1) Call timeout and get Kendall back in the game. 2) Send Aaron Allen in quickly and spike the football to stop the clock. 3) Send Aaron Allen in and try to continue moving the chains. Skip Holtz opted for option 3, but Allen was clearly unaware that the clock would resume when the ball was put in play. By the time Holtz and the staff realized that Allen was unaware, it was too late. The 'Dogs wasted 30 seconds after the play was completed, leaving Tech just 11 seconds remaining to score. Would Tech have won the football game if not for bad clock management late? That part is unknown. What is known? That can't happen in any situation, but especially a tight game on the road against a Top 25 opponent. .

3 -- The defense is progressing

It wasn't a flawless performance for the Bulldog defense against NC State on Saturday. Obviously Tech allowed 34 points and 418 total yards. But, it's pretty clear over the last two weeks against North Texas and NC State that the 'Dogs are progressing. Tech has allowed just 4.7 yards per play over the last two weeks, which would be good for 26th nationally over the course of the season. Perhaps the defense can be a strong suit for the 'Dogs throughout the remainder of conference play.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- Can the 'Dogs make a run?

There is ZERO DOUBT that Louisiana Tech has all the pieces in place to win seven straight games in C-USA play and play for a conference championship the first weekend in December. Zero Doubt. However, the Bulldogs have also lost three one-score games over the first five games of the season in which they *should* have won at least two at a minimum. It's time to put it all together and win C-USA.

2 -- Can the defense progress in stopping the run?

While the defense has progressed from a yards per play perspective over the last couple of weeks, they have had some issues against the run. North Texas averaged 4.9 yards per carry two weeks ago. NC State averaged 5.4 yards per carry on Saturday. Cleaning up the run game will be a focus over the next two weeks as Tech prepares for a UTEP team that loves to run the football.

One Prediction for Next Week

Tech fans will enjoy a week off from the weekly heart attacks of the first five weeks of the 2021 season.

