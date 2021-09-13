The 3-2-1 | 'Dogs win shootout over SELA, Dykes headed to Ruston next week

Louisiana Tech (1-1) picked up a 45-42 victory over Southeastern Saturday night.

It was certainly a high scoring affair, which most expected.

The Bulldogs will host SMU at 2:30 PM on September 18th inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- There are questions marks in the secondary

Is it surprising that Louisiana Tech is allowing 413 yards passing per game after two weeks? I don't think it's all that surprising when you consider the two prolific passing attacks that Tech has faced in Mississippi State and Southeastern. The more concerning statistic is that opponents are completing 78% of their throws. That number must improve going forward.

2 -- The OL is NICEEEEE

We mentioned the play of the offensive line last week after its performance against Mississippi State, but we still wondered if the Bulldog rushing attack would be improved after struggling a week ago. That question was answered Saturday night when Louisiana Tech rushed for 198 yards on 42 carries. Dave Deguglielmo has done an outstanding job with this unit in the early going.

3 -- The young WRs continue to impress

Isaiah Graham (SR) and Jawaun Johnson (JR) both missed the contest with Southeastern due to injury. Tech trotted out Tre Harris (FR), Bub Means (FR), Kyle Maxwell (FR), and Samuel Emilus (JR) at the outside receiver position Saturday night. The four guys combined to catch 12 passes for 145 yards and 1 TD. Maxwell also had a 33-yard TD throw as well.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- What will the crowd look like against SMU?

Louisiana Tech saw 15,328 people come to Joe Aillet Stadium for the home opener against Southeastern Saturday night. With Sonny Dykes making his return to Ruston as the head coach at SMU next week, what will the crowd look like? Kickoff is at 2:30 PM, the high for Saturday in Ruston is 88 degrees. Create a home field advantage, Tech fans.

2 -- Scheme wise, can David Blackwell's unit get the coverage issues fixed this week?

Listen, Tech's defense hasn't been terrible the first two weeks of the season, but its clear that the Bulldogs must get better on the back end. The defense has forced 7 turnovers, 7 forced fumbles and 5 sacks through 2 games. Not bad. However, like we mentioned above the unit is allowing 413 yards per game through the air. SMU is averaging 513.5 yards per game through two weeks. Tech better lock in.

One Prediction for Next Week

Tech will beat SMU.

