The 3-2-1 | Dunkin' Dogs sweep UTEP & UTSA, now 4-0 in C-USA play

Louisiana Tech kept it rolling last week with two double-digit road wins at UTEP and UTSA.

The Bulldogs have now won 5 in a row and sit at 13-3 overall and 4-0 in C-USA play.

Three Things We Learned This Week

1 -- Lofton Jr. is a Winner

Kenneth Lofton Jr. was only 10/26 (38%) from the field against UTEP & UTSA last week. Not great, right? Wrong.

Lofton Jr. made numerous winning plays throughout the week to propel the Bulldogs.

UTEP had cut Tech's 19-point lead down to 6 with just under 5 minutes remaining in the game on Thursday night. Lofton Jr. then took over. The Port Arthur, TX native went lay-up, offensive rebound and put back, steal & outlet pass for a Cobe Williams lay-up in a 4 possession stretch to extend Tech's lead quickly back out to 13. Winner. Did I mention that the big fella pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds against the Miners?

On Saturday against UTSA, all Lofton Jr. did was dish out a career-high 5 assists in Tech's 13-point win. Winner.

For the week, Lofton Jr. averaged 11.5 points, 17 rebounds and 3 assists in Tech's two wins.

2 -- Cobe Williams is BACK

There is no denying that Cobe Williams struggled shooting the ball in non-conference play. The Dallas, TX native shot just 30/84 (36%) from the field and 5/32 (16%) from 3 against non-conference opponents.

However, Williams has been a different player since conference play started. Cobe averaged 20 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in wins over Marshall and WKU in the first weekend of conference play. For the performances, Williams was named C-USA Player of the Week.

The 5'11 point guard kept it going in wins over UTEP and UTSA when he averaged 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

In 4 conference games, Williams is averaging 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's doing it in an efficient manner as well shooting 57% from the field and 46% from 3.

He's back. Look out.

3 -- Konkol's Team is Locked in

The road trip to UTEP & UTSA is never easy. The 2021-2022 Tech team didn't care. The Bulldogs took care of business with a 12 and 16-point victories. Tech has now won five games in a row and last lost on December 18th. Although Isaiah Crawford is out for the season with a knee injury, this Tech team looks like its the best that Eric Konkol has put together during his time in Ruston.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- When will Keaston Willis heat up?

Keaston Willis is Tech's best shooter. Tech's best shooter was 2/15 from the field in the wins over UTEP & UTSA. Scary, right? It's only a matter of time until Willis gets it going at a HIGH level from the perimeter. He's too good not to.

2 -- Is the outside shooting here to stay?

Louisiana Tech went 14/28 from behind the 3-point line in the win over UTSA on Saturday. The Bulldogs are now shooting 33.2% from 3 this season. Tech isnt going to shoot 50% from 3 every night, but if they get to 37-39% on a more consistent basis they'll run through C-USA.

One Prediction for Next Week

Tech will sweep Southern Miss. Shocker, I know.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs hoops throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue