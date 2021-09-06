The 3-2-1 | LA Tech falls to Miss State, Southeastern LA on deck

Louisiana Tech (0-1) dropped a 35-34 decision to Mississippi State (1-0) Saturday afternoon.

The loss was one of the most gut wrenching defeats for the Bulldogs in recent memory.

Tech will open the home portion of its schedule against Southeastern LA Saturday night at 6 PM inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- Austin Kendall provides stability, leadership at the quarterback position

Austin Kendall was impressive at quarterback Saturday afternoon. The transfer signal caller finished 20/36 (56%) for 269 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. Kendall also added 68 yards rushing and 1 TD. Beyond the stat line, Kendall provided the Bulldog offense some confidence and leadership. The moment was never too big, and Kendall proved that he's going to have a very good year for LA Tech in 2021

2 -- The OL was MUCH IMPROVED

Listen, it was no secret that Louisiana Tech struggled on the offensive line in 2020. That was a HUGE question entering the opener on Saturday. Coach Guge had the #BIGDOGS ready to roll , and they performed admirably. Kendall was pressured only 4 of 39 drop backs and was not sacked one time in the defeat. Was it a perfect performance? Nope. The RBs only averaged 1.7 yards per carry on 20 touches in the loss. However, to hold up in the passing game in that environment, the signs are there that this unit will be solid in 2021.

3 -- The Tech defense is....interesting

Mississippi State had some success on Saturday putting up 436 yards of total offense and 35 points. With that said, David Blackwell's unit was able to force four turnovers and really get good pressure on Mississippi State QB Will Rogers. The DL was surrounded with questions marks entering the season, but Bell brothers eased some of those concerns with a combined six QB pressures. In the secondary, it wasn't a perfect performance but the Bulldogs were a step ahead from 2020. Is Zach Hannibal the 3rd CB? Is Elijah Hamilton the top reserve CB? That question must be answered in the coming weeks. All in all, the defense showed numerous times throughout the contest that they have the talent and skill to be pretty good in 2021.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- How do the 2021 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs respond?

It's early, obviously. But as we mentioned at the open, a loss like the one that occurred against Mississippi State can be tough to come back from. With some veteran leaders on both sides of the ball, one would think this team would bounce back pretty quickly next Saturday against Southeastern. However, the play most prove it on the field.

2 -- When will the program get over the hump in these P5 games?

Going back to 2013, Louisiana Tech has lost five games by one possession to Power 5 opponents. Whether its nervousness, lack of ability, etc. the Bulldogs must figure out a way to win a game or two of these types in the regular season going forward. The program has proved it can compete, but it must prove that it can become a championship caliber team every Saturday regardless of opponent.

One Prediction for This Week

The RBs get things going. Mississippi State had a solid front-7 on defense; it was no secret. We talked about it all week leading into the contest. With Southeastern coming to town this weekend, the Tech RB quartet will get things going on the ground and combine for over 200 yards rushing and 3 TDs.

