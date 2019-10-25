Tomorrow night up in the Mountains out west, the Bulldogs take on the struggling UTEP Miners. Each week, I'll take a look at the opponent and offer some last second advice on how to win the game. Hopefully the coaches are reading!

1) Get off the field on third downs

The Miners come in to the game ranking 17th nationally in Time of Possession. They're averaging 33 minutes of possession per game, and that will certainly be first on some UTEP fan's "Three Keys to Victory: Louisiana Tech" post. UTEP's plan will be to limit Tech's possessions by holding on to the ball for dear life. Tech will need to get off the field on third downs to give J'Mar & Co. enough opportunities with the ball to score some points. Luckily for Tech, UTEP is actually terrible at converting third downs: They're converting 28% of their attempts, which is second to last in the nation.

2) Keep up the aggressive play calling

Last week was a ton of fun, wasn't it? In the fourth quarter with a four point lead, Skip Holtz dialed up not one, but two fourth down attempts inside the five yard line. It was like Bowl Game Skip™️ came out of hibernation two months early! I think it's safe to say that last week was probably one of the best called games in recent memory, at least in terms of Skip and Todd Fitch calling the exact right plays at the right times. If you missed it, check out this phenomenal video from LA Tech Sports Report breaking down the masterful use of Run Pass Options in the game. This type of high octane attack is exactly what we've wanted to see Tech's offense do, and I believe they can do it again against UTEP.

3) Take what UTEP gives you

If you look at UTEP's rankings in various categories, they're pretty terrible across the board. Time of Possession is one of two exceptions to that rule. The other is that UTEP's passing defense is ranked 65th in the nation. The Miner defense only allows 223 passing yards per game. That number is pretty impressive, but I'm going to throw a flag on it real quick. UTEP's opponents have only passed the ball 166 times in 7 games (or about 24 times per game). That's the fifth lowest number in the nation! It seems to me that those passing numbers are down because 1) their rushing defense is a weakness, and 2) teams aren't having to sling it a ton to beat them. But the critical thing for Tech to do this week is to take what the Miners give. Last week J'Mar only threw the ball 21 times and he had over 300 yards and the Dogs put up 38 offensive points. So if the passes are there, take em! If they're not, Henderson should be more than good enough to earn the seventh W of the season.

